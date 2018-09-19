Register
14:45 GMT +319 September 2018
    President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh reacts as testifies after questioning by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, for the third day of his confirmation hearing to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy

    Trump ‘Feels Terribly’ for Kavanaugh, Slams ‘Lousy’ Dems Over SCOTUS Nomination

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Shortly before the Republican-controlled Senate was set to start voting to confirm him as a Supreme Court judge, Brett Kavanaugh was accused of having engaged in sexual misconduct decades ago, sparking conspiracy theories that the Democrats were using stalling tactics to derail his nomination.

    US President Donald Trump has decried the new allegations that his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had engaged in sexual misconduct 36 years ago.

    "Honestly, I feel terribly for him, for his wife, who is an incredible lovely woman, and for his beautiful young daughters," Trump told a press conference in Washington, DC on Tuesday, as quoted by CNN.

    The US President praised the 53-year-old judge as an "incredible individual" with an "impeccable history in every way." He used the ongoing controversy to aim yet another jibe at the Democratic Party, suggesting that it had brought up the issue of Kavanaugh's alleged sexual misconduct shortly before a vote on his confirmation as a Supreme Court judge in a bid to "obstruct and resist."

    READ MORE: Kavanaugh Accuser Not Ready to Speak to Senate Monday, Lawyer Says

    He went on to call the Democrats "lousy politicians," who are "very good at obstruction," and expressed hope that both Kavanaugh and his accuser would state their cases before representatives of the US Senate.

    President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, listens to a question during the third round of questioning on the third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington, to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.
    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    Witness Says 'Never Saw' Alleged Assault by US Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh

    This comes as Brett Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge seeking a permanent place on the US Supreme Court, faces sexual assault allegations from California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexually assaulting her 36 years ago during their high school years in the early 1980s. Ford said she didn't remember many details of the event, such as the time of the purported encounter or who owned the house where it happened.

    Kavanaugh has vehemently denied any memory or knowledge of the alleged incident and has agreed to testify. His accuser had initially requested confidentiality but later agreed to state her accusation publicly. However, on Tuesday she requested an FBI investigation into her allegation before the Senate holds a hearing on her claims.

    Some Republicans have claimed that Democrats are using the allegations to stall Kavanaugh's confirmation as a Supreme Court judge until after the pivotal November midterm elections, when they could gain control of the Senate and derail the Republican appointee's nomination to the court.

