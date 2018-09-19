Trump Calls Supreme Court Hearings Delay ‘Reason He Got Elected President’

President Trump on Tuesday night tweeted that he hopes voters are paying attention to the delays and frustration over Brett Kavanaugh’s case; the Supreme Court nominee had been accused of sexual assault.
“The Supreme Court is one of the main reasons I got elected President. I hope Republican Voters, and others, are watching and studying, the Democrats Playbook,” Trump tweeted.
Senate Republicans were aiming to get the Kavanaugh confirmation before the November midterm elections in Congress, when the Democrats are hoping to retake the majority in both chambers of Congress.
Yet Kavanaugh’s confirmation, which until recently was seen as a given, came under fire after Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party in the 1980s. The public allegations led to the official delay of the Kavanaugh confirmation vote, which was originally scheduled for this Thursday. Now the date of the hearing had been transferred to next week; both Trump’s nominee and Ford have been invited to testify.
Republicans have been critical of the way Democrats have handled the allegation. Senator Lindsey Graham called the tactics a “drive-by shooting,” The Hill reported. Meanwhile, Trump expressed sympathy for Kavanaugh, saying he "didn’t deserve this.”
The confirmation of Kavanaugh for the lifelong position of US Supreme Court judge would establish a Republican majority in the nation's highest judiciary body. Previously Trump had nominated Neil Gorsuch shortly after being elected president in 2016, as there was an opening when he entered office.
