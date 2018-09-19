Register
19 September 2018
    President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at the U.S. Embassy, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Brussels

    Trump Calls Supreme Court Hearings Delay ‘Reason He Got Elected President’

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    The US President noted that both the Republican voters and his opponents could watch and learn from his example while paying attention to the Democratic “playbook”.

    President Trump on Tuesday night tweeted that he hopes voters are paying attention to the delays and frustration over Brett Kavanaugh’s case; the Supreme Court nominee had been accused of sexual assault.

    READ MORE: Kavanaugh Accuser Not Ready to Speak to Senate Monday, Lawyer Says

    “The Supreme Court is one of the main reasons I got elected President. I hope Republican Voters, and others, are watching and studying, the Democrats Playbook,” Trump tweeted.

    Senate Republicans were aiming to get the Kavanaugh confirmation before the November midterm elections in Congress, when the Democrats are hoping to retake the majority in both chambers of Congress.

    Yet Kavanaugh’s confirmation, which until recently was seen as a given, came under fire after Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party in the 1980s. The public allegations led to the official delay of the Kavanaugh confirmation vote, which was originally scheduled for this Thursday. Now the date of the hearing had been transferred to next week; both Trump’s nominee and Ford have been invited to testify.

    U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh listens during his U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Trump Doubts FBI Should Be Involved in Kavanaugh Allegations
    However, on Tuesday evening, Ford’s lawyer sent a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee asking for the further delay of the testimony until the FBI had conducted a full investigation into the allegations. The request was supported by Hillary Clinton, who said it was a reasonable request, noting that it “wouldn't be a lengthy investigation,” yet it was shut down by Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley.

    Republicans have been critical of the way Democrats have handled the allegation. Senator Lindsey Graham called the tactics a “drive-by shooting,” The Hill reported. Meanwhile, Trump expressed sympathy for Kavanaugh, saying he "didn’t deserve this.”

    The confirmation of Kavanaugh for the lifelong position of US Supreme Court judge would establish a Republican majority in the nation's highest judiciary body. Previously Trump had nominated Neil Gorsuch shortly after being elected president in 2016, as there was an opening when he entered office. 

