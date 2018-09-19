Register
09:52 GMT +319 September 2018
    In this Aug. 31, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump gestures while speaking at the Harris Conference Center in Charlotte, N.C. President Donald Trump is escalating his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, suggesting the embattled official should have intervened in investigations of two GOP congressmen to help Republicans in the midterms. Trump tweeted Monday that “investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department.”

    Trump Orders Release of Secret Docs on Russian Probe Without Reading Them First

    US
    The US President said in an interview on Tuesday that he'd ordered the release of classified documents detailing the Russia collusion case; he is sure it will expose the “corrupt” FBI and show that the whole case is a “hoax”.

    In the exclusive interview with Hill.TV, Trump said that he regretted that he hadn't fired FBI Director James Comey immediately instead of waiting until May 2017. Trump confirmed the words of his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who said to Hill.TV earlier on Tuesday that in 2016 Trump was displeased with how Comey had handled the Hillary Clinton email scandal and began thinking about firing him even before becoming president of the US.

    “If I did one mistake with Comey, I should have fired him before I got here. I should have fired him the day I won the primaries,” Trump said, “I should have fired him right after the convention; say I don’t want that guy.”

    Anthony Weiner, right, and Huma Abedin appear in court in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017
    © AP Photo / Jefferson Siegel/The Daily News
    Comey Lied About Searching Clinton Emails on Sex Offender’s Laptop - Report
    The president also slammed the FBI, criticizing how the Bureau surveilled his presidential campaign as well as the Russian investigation. He criticized the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court’s approval of the warrant that authorized surveillance of Carter Page, a Trump campaign aide for whom Trump feels “very badly” and who was misled, as well as the court, the President suggested. 

    Trump also specifically mentioned counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, lawyer Lisa Page and the other FBI officials who started the probe, saying that he ordered the release of text messages Page and Strzok exchanged while having an affair and investigating his campaign, outlining that these texts showed they condoned leaks and falsified the probe.

    “It’s a hoax, beyond a witch hunt,” Trump said, noting that the texts will be released after his announcement on Monday.

    President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner for evangelical leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Trump Says ‘Will See’ If More Russia Probe Records Declassified, Wants Total Transparency
    He said that the FBI leaks were used to create a false narrative and discredit him, saying it was the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s “insurance policy” in case he won the elections, calling it “illegal” and “low”. He said he wanted to be transparent by ordering the release of these documents, arguing that although he hadn't read them, he is sure they would prove the FBI case started as a political “hoax”.

    Trump also outlined that he is sure that exposing the “corrupt” FBI could be one of the greatest achievements of his presidency. “I hope to be able to put this up as one of my crowning achievements that I was able to… expose something that is truly cancer in our country,” he said.

    The investigation of the alleged connection between Trump and Russia started after the FBI claimed that several Russian individuals and companies had meddled with the 2016 presidential elections while finding no actual proof that election results were actually influenced.

