US Military Plane Crashes in State of Texas, Pilots Eject Safely - Reports

The KXAN television station reported on Tuesday evening that a T-6 Texan II military aircraft from the Joint Base San Antonio — Randolf crashed between Rolling Meadows Elementary and Veterans High School.
Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph officials later confirmed to the Military Times that the plane's crew members ejected safely, noting, however, that the pilots "sustained minor injuries."
Previous week, another US training aircraft T-38 Talon II crashed at an Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. Both crew members sustained injuries, but managed to eject as well.
