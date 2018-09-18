'Par for the Course:' Trump Jr. Fires Back at CNN's Host for 'Lying About Him'

The president’s eldest son seems to have fully adopted his father’s stance on mainstream media coverage and now similarly engages in altercations with so-called “fake media” outlets.

Donald Trump Jr. is up in arms against CNN, now directing his fury at host Anderson Cooper, who, he said, “lied” about him.

“Not surprised @AC360 lied about me on @CNN last night. Par for the course," the president's eldest son tweeted and then focusing on his previous post that Cooper had originally commented on.

"I never said the pic of him was from [Hurricane] Florence. When I tweeted out the picture of @AC360 it was with a link to an article about CNN's dwindling ratings. Nothing to do with Florence,” he continued.

The controversy was sparked by the president’s eldest son tweeting a picture of Cooper standing up to his waist in water while his crew stayed on higher ground just beside him, also remarking on CNN’s low ratings in the caption.

It’s a shame that CNN’s ratings are down 41%. What’s worse is there’s a simple solution that they refuse to accept. Stop Lying to try to make @realDonaldTrump look bad. https://t.co/O3XyWchsJh pic.twitter.com/BCUCxKnOvO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 16 сентября 2018 г.

Cooper subsequently addressed the issue during his Monday show, saying the picture in question was not from Tropical Storm Florence, which has been raging in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia since Thursday, but from Hurricane Ike in 2008, when he reported on the just the opposite, receding waters.

“I don't expect the president's son to ever admit he was wrong or one of the president's former advisers or frankly anyone else who's retweeted these pictures," Cooper said. "But I at least thought that they and you should know the truth."

Trump Jr. has recently been claiming his father’s tone with regard to the US mainstream media, which the president has called on more than one occasion “fake news” for posting what he said are “lies.”

