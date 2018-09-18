Trump Wants Total Transparency in Russia Probe Records

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he seeks a complete transparency in the investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion and alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections after his order to declassify various documents related to the probe.

When asked whether more documents will be declassified in the Russia probe, Trump said: "We will see. We want to"

Earlier this year, White House Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russian individuals and three companies for allegedly meddling in the 2016 presidential election. These so-called "Russian hackers" supposedly purchased Facebook advertisements in an attempt to sway debate, but even Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has admitted that no proof exists that the final election result was actually influenced.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected any interference in the US 2016 presidential election, as well as meddling in other nations' affairs, calling these accusations "absurd."