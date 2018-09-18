Trump Signs Biodefense Strategy – Official

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump has signed a new National Biodefense Strategy to address threats from state and non-state actors, a senior US administration official said during a conference call on Monday.

"The biodefense National Security Presidential Memorandum names the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, as the Federal lead for biodefense and establishes a Cabinet-level Biodefense Steering Committee," the release said.

“It is a vital interest of the United States to manage the risk of biological incidents, which gives you a sense of the priority this administration has put on this topic of area,” the official said. “This covers the range of accidental and deliberate threats that could result from a biological incident that could emanate from individuals, non-state actors or states.”