Las Vegas Professor Shoots Himself in Protest of Trump’s Presidency

The unconventional act of protest reportedly took place last month in the university’s bathroom, prompting an investigation by both law enforcement and the college.

A sociology professor at Las Vegas’ College of Southern Nevada (CSN) has been charged for shooting himself in the arm, according to an LVMPD police report seen by the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Specifically, he was charged with possessing a firearm without a permit, taking a weapon into college property and firing it in a prohibited area.

The American academic, Mark J Bird, was discovered bleeding by students and reportedly told a fellow university employee he shot himself in protest of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Moreover, police said the 69-year-old left a $100 bill tapped to a mirror accompanied by a note reading, “For the janitor,” seemingly compensating the cleaner for the mess.

A.22-caliber handgun was also found alongside a corresponding shell casing.

Bird has taught at the university since 1993, and as of last week, he was still on their payroll despite the incident which took place last month.

A college spokesperson said it is unclear if the college will take internal action against him in addition to the ongoing legal charges.

