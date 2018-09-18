White House Orders Russia Probe Documents on Carter Page, Bruce Ohr Declassified

US President Donald Trump ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ), including the FBI, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to declassify a number of materials related to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant issued against his campaign's foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

"For reasons of transparency, the President has directed the [ODNI] and the [DOJ] (including the FBI) to provide for the immediate declassification of the following materials: (1) pages 10-12 and 17-34 of the June 2017 application to the FISA court in the matter of Carter W. Page; (2) all FBI reports of interviews with Bruce G. Ohr prepared in connection with the Russia investigation; and (3) all FBI reports of interviews prepared in connection with all Carter Page FISA applications," a statement from White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders reads.

Carter Page, an American citizen, was initially surveilled through wire tapping under FISA in October, 2016 after a US Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court judge ruled there was probable cause that he was acting as an foreign agent on behalf of the Russian government. The warrant was issued in connection to the counter-intelligence probe headed by fired FBI agent Peter Strzok, which was kicked off in July 2016. Special Counsel Robert Mueller took over Strzok's probe in May 2017 with the mandate of investigating "any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the [Trump] campaign," as well as "any other matters [that] arose or may arise directly from the investigation."

— Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) September 17, 2018

Bruce Ohr is a 30-year veteran of the DOJ and knew Christopher Steele, the author of the infamous Steele Dossier, for many years. Ohr passed information from Steele to the FBI, a responsibility outside of his purview at the DOJ, and made at least four phone calls with him in 2016. Ohr's wife, Nellie, was a contractor for Fusion GPS, the company paid by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign to contract Steele to gather the material contained in the dossier. Steele was also briefly paid by the FBI before he was sacked for disclosing information to the media.

"How the hell is Bruce Ohr still employed at the Justice Department? Disgraceful! Witch Hunt!" Trump tweeted on August 29.

The Monday statement from the White House Press Secretary also ordered the DOJ and FBI to "publicly release all text messages relating to the Russia investigation, without redaction, of James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Bruce Ohr."

A number of text messages between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, with whom he was having an affair, have been released with redaction by the Office of Inspector General (OIG) in connection with the OIG report entitled "A Review of Various Actions by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice in Advance of the 2016 Election," which itself did not focus on messages pertaining to the Russia investigation but to the appearance of bias against Trump by the agents working on the case. Strzok at the time was the Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, the second-highest ranking official on the team. Strzok was removed from Mueller's team after his messages to page came to light and later fired from the FBI entirely. Page was then the Special Counsel to the Deputy Director of the FBI.

© AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB Peter Strzok May Be Forced to Find ‘Honest Work’ After FBI Firing

The pair also discussed taking out an "insurance policy" against a Trump presidency with then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was fired in March 2018, in his office, Sputnik News reported. "I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in [McCabe's] office — that there's no way he gets elected — but l'm afraid we can't take that risk. lt's like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you're 40," Strzok texted Page in mid-August 2016.

The message that has gotten the most attention was Strzok’s response to Page when asked whether Trump would ever be president, sent just a little more than a week after Strzok started the counterintelligence collusion probe. "No. No he won't. We'll stop it,” he said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW.