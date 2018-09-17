Register
18:46 GMT +317 September 2018
    American director Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn arrive for the screening of Match Point directed by Woody Allen, at the 58th international Cannes film festival, southern France, Thursday, May 12, 2005

    'Puff to Restore Allen's Career': Twitter Crushes Soon-Yi Previn's Confessions

    The altercation, which has been going on and off for 26 years now, despite Woody Allen never being charged with the alleged harassment of his adopted daughter Dylan, got a second wind with the emergence of the MeToo movement and Dylan speaking out. But this time, in a new twist to the story, Allen’s famously private wife had her say.

    In an interview with New York Magazine, which came out on Sunday, Soon-Yi Previn, the 47 year-old wife of Woody Allen, broke her decades of silence on the allegations that the famed Hollywood director had molested his former partner Mia Farrow's adopted daughter Dylan, saying that Farrow has been using MeToo’s current hype to slander Allen.

    (FILES) In this file photo taken on May 19, 2018 Italian actress Asia Argento arrives for the closing ceremony and the screening of the film The Man Who Killed Don Quixote at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France
    © AFP 2018 / Loic VENANCE
    #MeToo Activist Reveals Argento Did Nothing After Receiving Nude Pics of 12YO

    “[Mia] has taken advantage of the #MeToo movement and paraded Dylan as a victim. And a whole new generation is hearing about it when they shouldn’t.”

    Previn-Allen Love Affair

    Previn was adopted as a little girl by Mia Farrow and Farrow’s former husband from South Korea. After the divorce, Farrow started an affair with Allen, when Soon-Yi was 11, but ten years later, while Farrow was still dating Allen, the latter entered a relationship with then grown-up Soon-Yi, which resulted in a marriage in 1997.

    Previn’s Childhood Memories

    In the interview conducted by the director’s longtime friend Daphne Merkin, Previn portrays Farrow as a neglectful mother who treated her children unequally, often resorting to verbal and physical abuse. Previn said Farrow possibly sought revenge after she learnt Previn was having an affair with Allen when she found Polaroids of Previn naked in Allen’s home.

    More specifically, she claimed that Farrow would hold her upside down “to get the blood to drain to my head.” “Because she thought — or she read it, God knows where she came up with the notion — that blood going to my head would make me smarter or something,” Previn noted.

    She also shared memories of Farrow virtually throwing her into a bath to wash while in a Korean hotel shortly after going through the adoption procedures. She separately dwelled upon her adoptive mother getting furious about her making mistakes in English, a language new to Soon-Yi at the time. “She tried to teach me the alphabet with those wooden blocks. If I didn't get them right, sometimes she'd throw them at me or down on the floor. Who can learn under that pressure?” Previn asked.

    #Metoo
    CC0
    'Unsurprising': Quarter of Finnish Men Say #Metoo Has Adverse Effect

    Soon-Yi said she was disgusted at Allen when she first saw him, doubting at the time how a good person could be dating a “mean” woman like her adoptive mother. But things reportedly changed when she entered college, with Allen subsequently telling a press conference he had genuine feelings for Soon-Yi, just around the time the scandal around his alleged molestation of Dylan ramped up.

    ‘A Pariah’

    Allen is also quoted in the new NY Magazine article, lamenting: “I am a pariah.” 

    “People think that I was Soon-Yi's father, that I raped and married my underaged, retarded daughter,” Daphne Merkin cited Allen, who once joined her and Soon-Yi’s talk, as saying.

    Twitter Divided Over Story

    Dylan Farrow and her brother Ronan, who is now a well-known journalist, denounced the article as full of “multiple obvious falsehoods,” picking up on the fact that the couple spoke to their devoted friend, who couldn’t speak but in their favor.

    “The idea of letting a friend of an alleged predator write a one-sided piece attacking the credibility of his victim is disgusting,” said Dylan Farrow in a statement on Twitter, with many other users making the same point. One user even called the article “a puff piece with the express purpose of restoring Allen’s career”:

    Dylan also denied in her statement that her mother pushed her to speak out back in the 1990s. “My mother never coached me, but she did stand by me, even when Woody Allen unleashed hell on her via lawyers and publicists and allies like the author of this piece. Thanks to my mother, I grew up in a wonderful home filled with love, that she created … no one is ‘parading me around as a victim’ – I continue to be an adult woman making a credible allegation unchanged for two decades, backed up by evidence,” Dylan stated.

    There were, however, those who lauded the “justice” being served in the case:

    Others saw nothing in the piece that “exculpates” Allen allegedly molesting Dylan Farrow, with some noting Soon-Yi had “nothing of value to say:”

    One user even openly stated Allen “belongs in jail,” taking into account the desciprtion of events in the interview.

    The MeToo campaigners’ double standards have also been speculated upon on Twitter:

    Claims Renewed, but Refuted

    A fresh debate over Woody Allen and allegations that he sexually abused his stepdaughter Dylan Farrow kicked off during the MeToo movement’s heyday in 2017, after Dylan reiterated her claims and supported the allegedly abused women coming forward. 

    When recently asked on an Argentinian news program whether there is any truth behind the claims, Allen vociferously denied them, yet again: “Of course not, this is just so crazy,” he said.

    “This is something that has been thoroughly looked at 25 years ago by all the authorities and everybody came to the conclusion that it was untrue. And that was the end and I’ve gone on with my life. For it to come back now, it’s a terrible thing to accuse a person of. I’m a man with a family and my own children,” Allen said in June, adding he is frustrated to see his name being used alongside men accused of sexual abuse.

    Allen, who has repeatedly rejected the allegations, was investigated over the rape claims after they first came to light in 1992, but was never charged.

