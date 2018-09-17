Register
    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. gives reporters an update about the ongoing Russia investigation adding that President Donald Trump's campaign communications may have been monitored during the transition period as part of an incidental collection, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    US House Intel Committee Mulls Releasing All Russiagate Interview Docs - Reports

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday that he intends to release "in the next few weeks" all of the transcripts from committee interviews with about 70 people in its investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

    "The depositions that we took, I believe about seventy people, those need to be published and I think they need to be published before the election," Devin Nunes told Fox News. "I expect to make those available from our committee to the American public in the next few weeks."

    Nunes noted that the majority of the transcripts are not classified, and that classified documents would be sent to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

    "The ones that are classified we will have to send to the Director of National Intelligence to declassify, but we hope that would only take a matter of days and they don't do their normal foot-dragging where they slow roll and we don't get these before the election," Nunes offered.

    ​Nunes connected his intention to declassify and make public all of the Russiagate transcripts in a bid to make the ongoing investigation more transparent, because "there's so much that's out there that's misinformation or disinformation on this Russia-gate fiasco […] we need this information out before the election."

    Robert Mueller (File)
    CC0
    'Russian Collusion' Special Investigator to Allow Written Answers from Trump
    US President Donald Trump acknowledged on Sunday that the investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election had seriously damaged his approval rating.

    According to information provided by the FiveThirtyEight portal, Trump's approval rating stands at 39.9 percent, while as many as 53.7 percent of the US citizens do not approve of the US president's work.

    US Special Counsel Robert Mueller is currently leading a probe into Russia's purported meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and whether Trump or his campaign colluded with the Kremlin. Trump often dismisses the Mueller probe as a 'witch hunt' and the Kremlin has openly refuted the meddling allegations as absurd.

    READ MORE: New Cracks Emerge in "Russiagate": Beneath the Headlines

    In late August, a Washington Post-ABC News poll revealed that almost two-thirds of Americans support the Russiagate investigation. Another survey made by USA Today and Suffolk University showed that at least half of the US voters are more likely to support Democrats over Republican candidates in upcoming midterm congressional elections in November.

    Related:

    Manafort Flip is More of ‘Endless Washington Saga on Russiagate’ - Author
    Oleg Deripaksa Refused to Sing, Compose for Russiagate Investigators
    New Cracks Emerge in "Russiagate": Beneath the Headlines
    US Congressman: Russiagate ‘Simply Not a Concern of Normal Americans’
