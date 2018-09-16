US Police Say Arrest 5 Persons for Looting Store During Florence Storm

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The police department in the US city of Wilmington, North Carolina, reported they had arrested five people for robbing a department store located in the Florence storm zone.

"Moments ago officers arrested five individuals who broke in and looted the Dollar General at 5th & Dawson Streets. Charges are pending and those details will be released as they become available," the police said on Twitter.

NEWS ALERT — Wilmington Police are identifying looters who took items from a local Family Dollar Store Saturday afternoon, despite initial concerns from the store management we will charge them to fullest extent of the law. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) 15 сентября 2018 г.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the death toll of Florence hurricane, which subsequently weakened to a tropical storm, has reached 11 people.

Florence originated from a strong tropical wave off the western African coast on August 30 and has since then gained hurricane strength and weakened several times.

The hurricane Florence is expected to continue weakening, however, there is still a threat of severe flooding.

Over 27,000 people in the US states of North Carolina and South Carolina remain in temporary shelters.