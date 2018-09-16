US Police Say Arrest 5 Persons for Looting Store During Florence Storm

"Moments ago officers arrested five individuals who broke in and looted the Dollar General at 5th & Dawson Streets. Charges are pending and those details will be released as they become available," the police said on Twitter.
NEWS ALERT — Wilmington Police are identifying looters who took items from a local Family Dollar Store Saturday afternoon, despite initial concerns from the store management we will charge them to fullest extent of the law.— Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) 15 сентября 2018 г.
Earlier in the day, it was reported that the death toll of Florence hurricane, which subsequently weakened to a tropical storm, has reached 11 people.
The hurricane Florence is expected to continue weakening, however, there is still a threat of severe flooding.
Over 27,000 people in the US states of North Carolina and South Carolina remain in temporary shelters.
