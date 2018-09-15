Lockheed Martin Wins $7.2 Bln US Air Force Contract for Next-Gen GPS Satellites

Lockheed has been building the first 10 GPS III satellites under a previous US Air Force contract since 2008; however, the corporation had to extend the project's deadline from 2017 to the end of 2018.

The US Air Force has chosen defense corporation Lockheed Martin to build 22 next-generation Global Positioning System (GPS) satellites, worth $7.2 bln, as part of a modernization program for the system.

"The world is dependent on GPS, from getting directions to getting cash from an ATM machine or trading on the stock exchange…These satellites will provide greater accuracy, and improved anti-jamming capabilities making them more resilient," Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson stated.

READ MORE: Lockheed Martin to Build Infrared Spacecraft for US Air Force — Pentagon

© AFP 2018 / jody amiet France to Spend Over $4Bln on Military Satellites Renewal - Defense Minister

According to Lockheed Martin, the GPS III satellites will be three times more accurate than the current ones and will also have improved anti-jamming capabilities. The first 10 satellites, built under the 2008 contract, are scheduled to be in orbit by 2023, while the new ones are to be available for launch in 2026.