WATCH: US Man Throws Temper Tantrum at Greyhound Bus Station, Flips Over Kiosks

A man in Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested on Sunday after he lost his cool and began breaking windows and pushing over kiosks in a bus station because he was upset with the service he'd received.

Footage of the profanity-laced tantrum was recorded by a fellow traveler who happened to be sitting in the lobby of the station with several others. According local station FOX 17, 36-year-old David Shepherd unleashed chaos after he was informed that he could not purchase tickets on his phone and was asked to leave the grounds.

The recording of the incident begins moments after he's asked to leave.

​"Do something, do something," Shepherd yells out before flipping over a nearby kiosk. "Do something, b*tch."

"I ain't normal, motherf**kers. Bring that black b*tch out here. Come out here, b*tch," he continues. Though an employee with reddish hair does appear in the camera frame, it's unclear if she was the person Shepherd was referring to.

While continuing to flip over additional stands in the lobby, Shepherd briefly directs his attention to the filmer, saying, "Put it on YouTube." After getting into a heated discussion with a bystander about his behavior, Shepherd goes full-on Hulk and starts breaking the station's windowed entrance with a stanchion.

Although it's not seen in the video, Shepherd does swing the stanchion at staff before continuing his fit outside on the sidewalk.

Seven minutes into the recording, police arrive, and Shepherd is taken into custody. He has been charged with vandalism, public intoxication, trespassing and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.