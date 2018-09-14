Majority of Americans Mull Voting Against Incumbent US Congressmen - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Nearly two of every three US voters are leaning toward voting for whoever opposes their current member of US Congress in upcoming midterm elections, according to a poll by Rasmussen Reports on Friday.

"A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 65 percent of likely US voters now say they are at least somewhat likely to vote for someone other than an incumbent this election cycle, including 33 percent who say they are very likely to do so," a press release summarizing the poll stated.

This compares with 28 percent of those surveyed in 2016 who planned to vote against their incumbent congressman, the release explained.

Recent polls suggest that Democrats have a good chance of taking over the House of Representatives from the present Republican majority in November, when the entire House and one-third of the Senate are up for re-election.

