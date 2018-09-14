Majority of Americans Mull Voting Against Incumbent US Congressmen - Poll

"A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 65 percent of likely US voters now say they are at least somewhat likely to vote for someone other than an incumbent this election cycle, including 33 percent who say they are very likely to do so," a press release summarizing the poll stated.
Recent polls suggest that Democrats have a good chance of taking over the House of Representatives from the present Republican majority in November, when the entire House and one-third of the Senate are up for re-election.
