Register
21:47 GMT +314 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Alien

    Aliens Unlikely to Be Cause of Mysterious New Mexico Observatory Shutdown

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The strange closure of a national observatory in New Mexico by the FBI has sparked a number of conspiracy theories. Chief among them: aliens. One leading extraterrestrial researcher tells Sputnik News, however, that it’s probably not the case.

    The Sunspot National Observatory, which is run by the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA), was evacuated on September 6. AURA says they ordered the evacuation but, oddly, that they also aren't sure when exactly it was vacated.

    When it was shut down, the FBI came in but "refused" to tell local authorities "what's going on," Otero County Sheriff Benny House said, adding that the bureau told his department to stand by while they evacuated the building. "Nobody would really elaborate on any of the circumstances as to why. The FBI were up there. What their purpose was, nobody will say."

    Eventually, after not perceiving any threats, the sheriff and his people left the scene, Sputnik News reported.

    Gizmodo editor Jennings Brown wrote, "This is how it happens when extraterrestrials make contact with Earth."

    "It starts with a newspaper report about suspicious activity at a space research facility — government agents and military vehicles. The local sheriff gets angry and confused," he added. 

    UFO sighting
    CC0
    FBI Closing Down Solar Observatory, Spawns Alien Conspiracy Theories – Reports

    "For the FBI to get involved that quick and be so secretive about it, there was a lot of stuff going on up there," the sheriff added. "There was a Blackhawk helicopter, a bunch of people around antennas and work crews on towers, but nobody would tell us anything."

    "It's unfortunate that the local authorities haven't been told what's going on, because this creates fear and fuels conspiracy theories, but the FBI is an inherently secretive organization, and the default position is to say as little as possible when security issues arise," Nick Pope, a freelance journalist who researched UFOs for the British Ministry of Defense from 1985 to 2006 and now does so on his own time, told Sputnik News.

    He also said that, contrary to many Hollywood portrayals, the FBI's presence actually indicates that the observatory's closure wasn't related to extraterrestrials. "Outside the fictional world of ‘The X-Files,' the FBI isn't really the agency that would be in charge of the UFO/extraterrestrial issue," Pope said. "Government UFO programs tend to be embedded in the military or in the defense ministry, not in law enforcement/counterterrorism agencies."

    He added: "Secondly, if the suggestion is that staff at the observatory found something — proof of alien life, perhaps — then shutting down the observatory wouldn't prevent the secret getting out, as there are other observatories that could doubtless duplicate the work and make the same discovery. Thirdly, a solar observatory seems a very unlikely place to make any discovery relating to extraterrestrial life. Any such discovery is much more likely to be made by the Hubble Space Telescope, or any powerful radio telescope."

    James McAteer, the director of the observatory, told the media that the "telescope did not see aliens," adding "nothing is hidden or kept secret."

    Related:

    Sorry ET, Got Here First: Russian Scientist Suggests Humans Would Destroy Aliens
    Are Octopuses Actually Space Aliens? Scientists Reveal Provocative Theory
    GOP Congress Nominee: I Was Abducted by Aliens, But It Doesn’t Characterize Me
    Beware ‘Demonic' Aliens: UFO Probes in US, UK Hampered by Religious Fears
    Aliens Like DC, Too? Wonder Woman's Stone Portrait Spotted on Mars (PHOTO)
    Aliens Again? Mysterious Object in Brazil Skies Baffles Users (VIDEO)
    Stargazers Spot Aliens on Chinese Probe's Photos (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    UFO sighting, extraterrestial life, aliens
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 8-14
    This Week in Pictures: September 8-14
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse