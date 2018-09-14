Destructive Hurricane Florence Makes Landfall on US Coast (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

The United States has been bracing for a life-threatening hurricane dubbed Florence. Although it has weakened while crawling toward the US coast, it is still dangerous. Social media have been flooded with images of destruction brought by the storm, which show downed powerlines and desolate streets hit by strong winds.

Hurricane Florence, which has been downgraded to a category 1 storm, made landfall in the Carolinas on Friday. Forecasters say that the giant storm will be slowly creeping along, stranding local residents with floodwaters and screaming winds.

Conditions in North Myrtle Beach, SC are deteriorating quickly as #Florence approaches. We are live on @WeatherNation all morning long. pic.twitter.com/uor1tZE0Jw — Ben McMillan (@WeatherLiveTV) 14 сентября 2018 г.

It has already inundated part of the town of New Bern, NC, the beginning of what could turn into a days-long deluge.

.🌀🌀💦



A few pictures from early this morning this is close to Wrightsville Beach, and I have some family in New Bern. Everyone stay safe.. It's Windy and it's heading toward my direction.🌀💦Hurricane #Florence has made landfall as a Category 1 storm near Wrightsville Beach, pic.twitter.com/aoPsgui9pn — leeann0252 (@leeann0252) 14 сентября 2018 г.

Videos posted on social media show heavy winds rooting out or splitting trees and blowing tiles off roofs.

Shot from inside the eye of Hurricane Florence… damage in the Myrtle Grove area south and east of Wilmington. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/ezvdlNqcl5 — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) 14 сентября 2018 г.

The storm has ripped down power lines in North Carolina, causing outages statewide.

New #Florence damage photos from Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op in NC. Roughly 40k outages. Crews from @MidTnElectric are on site to help restore power when the storm passes. pic.twitter.com/D8boQMZE2h — Stephen Bell (@BellStephenA) 14 сентября 2018 г.

Roy Cooper, North Carolina's governor, said Florence was expected to cover almost all of the state in several feet of water.

FLORENCE UPDATE: Even though the curfew expired this morning, city officials are still urging everyone to stay home. Greenville is not done seeing the effects of #HurricaneFlorence. Flash flooding has begun in our area. Check FB for a list of road closures! #ncwx pic.twitter.com/dlTG12GwiL — City of Greenville (@GreenvilleGov) 14 сентября 2018 г.

Some people view the hurricane as an allegory of what has been happening to the country.

This is a flag ripped from hurricane Florence. I don’t know why, but I almost see this as a symbol of what’s happening to our country right now. Our country is quite literally torn apart from the division between everyone. This is so crazy. #HurricanFlorence #usa pic.twitter.com/EVCKPVYM6B — sailormayes (@sailormayes) 14 сентября 2018 г.

There have been no immediate reports of storm-related deaths or serious injuries but about 70 people have been rescued from a hotel in Jacksonville, North Carolina, after strong winds posed a threat to its structural integrity.