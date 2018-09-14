Ex-Trump Campaign Chairman Manafort Agreed to Plead Guilty - Reports

Earlier in the day, US media reports cited sources as saying that Paul Manafort reached an agreement to plead guilty in the special counsel case against him ahead of his second trial on corruption-related charges.

Paul Manafort, the former chairman of US President Donald Trump's presidential campaign, has agreed to enter a guilty plea in federal case filed by the Office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, media reported on Friday.

Although the details of the plea deal are not clear, Manafort will likely admit he has committed federal crimes, a newspaper The Washington Post reported citing an official.

According to the Office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the number of felony charges against Manafort in his second trial has been reduced from seven to just two.

"A superseding criminal information against Paul J. Manafort, Jr., 69, of Alexandria, Va., has been filed today in the District of Columbia, which alleges a conspiracy against the United States (money laundering, tax fraud, failing to file Foreign Bank Account Reports, violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, and lying and misrepresenting to the Department of Justice) and a conspiracy to obstruct justice (witness tampering)," Mueller said in a statement.

Manafort has already been found guilty on eight counts, including bank fraud and tax evasion during his work in Ukraine. The court declared a mistrial on ten other counts.

Mueller is heading an investigation into allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, as well as accusations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow. Russia and Trump have repeatedly denied allegations of collusion, and Moscow has refuted charges of interfering in US internal affairs.