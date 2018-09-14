Register
04:43 GMT +314 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick pumps his fist as he acknowledges the cheers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on December 24, 2016

    Kneeling Debate: America Evenly Divided on Approval of NFL Protests - Poll

    © REUTERS / Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports
    US
    Get short URL
    102

    Most Americans agree that NFL players have the right to protest by kneeling on the field during the national anthem, but less than half say they should. A majority of white voters, however, disagree with the protests, while a larger majority of black voters find them appropriate.

    That's according to a new Quinnipiac University poll which found that 67 percent of Americans believe in the right to protest in such a setting, which the NFL announced its intention to ban in May, though that ban was tabled in July. Just 47 percent, however, agreed that the players should, while 47 percent said they shouldn't.

    NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who claims to have been blacklisted from the league, began protesting before football games in 2016 by taking a knee during the national anthem in an attempt to bring attention to racial injustice in the US and police killings of black people.

    But in short order, the protest was portrayed as one which was disrespectful to people fighting in America's wars.

    "I think that a lot of people are just provincial about the flag. I think that there's a lot of American veterans, particularly older ones who served the country, who think that it's their right to defend patriotism in all its forms and levels, and I think that they raised it as an issue because they felt offended, because, you know, ‘You're disrespecting the flag,'" Bryan Weaver, founder and executive director of Hoops Sagrado, a DC-based youth leadership and development nonprofit that brings underprivileged children together through sports, told Sputnik News. "Same way as in the ‘80s and ‘90s, and there were arguments about whether protesters should burn the flag, whether there should be a criminal prosecution. Those are the same kind of people that came forward." 

    FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. In recent months, Colin Kaepernick has become comfortable with people knowing him as more than a laser-focused football player as he always previously preferred it. Perhaps, through the anthem protest and his emergence as an outspoken activist for minorities, Kaepernick has improved his image in the process.
    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez, File
    Nuclear Football: Trump Could Be Subpoenaed in Quarterback’s NFL Collusion Case

    "Tactfully, I think a group of conservative politicians made the argument about that, and they've been very, very good about turning the message away from police brutality and issues around race and really trying to focus on this being disrespectful to troops. Of course, the irony is that, [as] anyone who has followed the protests [knows], the idea of taking a knee came from an American serviceman to Colin Kaepernick. He thought that Colin Kaepernick sitting on the bench was more disrespectful," Weaver said.

    Weaver recounted the evolution of the protest, saying the servicemember told Kaepernick, "‘Well, you know I don't agree with it, but you know what we do in the field when something has happened, and what you guys do at the end of a game is you take a knee. Taking a knee on the football field is, you're trying to run out the clock or someone is wounded or injured, and that's the same thing we do in the field. It's an active thing.'" 

    Former NFL player Desmond Marrow is pinned to the ground by three officers of the Henry County Police Department in Georgia as they arrest him.
    © Screenshot/Facebook/DesmondMarrow
    WATCH: Ex-NFL Player Brutally Arrested After Cops Mistake Cell Phone for Gun

    Kaepernick adopted the tactic, and it "caught fire." In the beginning, "Once it caught fire, and you had players on multiple teams, and it really sort of developed into a schism, where it was all African American players [who] were taking knees," he added.

    According to the poll, that schism has been reflected throughout America. While a majority of white voters disapprove of the protests — 53 percent — a much larger majority of black voters approve, 77 percent. 

    "I think that it made white fans of football — white fans of football, particularly those with a different political bent, like they don't like the politicization of it — they already sort of view [NFL players] as rich and entitled athletes, and once the patriotism thing started happening, it really changed what the protest was about. And I think it was really a tactic to change the message, and that's why I think it got far more heated than it probably would have been," Weaver said.

    Nike
    © Photo: Sean Clancy/twitter
    Just Burn It: Americans Destroy Nike Gear, Boycotting Ad With NFL Protest Player

    "I think it's a very polarized moment in American history."

    "I think there is a disconnect between working class white people and working class African Americans," Weaver said. "Working class white Americans view it [as]: ‘We've had a hard time too; the economy has hit us hard, and we suffer just as much as you guys. You can't claim things that happened to your ancestors as being something that is affecting you now.' And if you're a 40-year-old African American, you're like, ‘My ancestors? You mean my mom,' or… if you're from Boston, ‘You mean me,' as far as integration in schools."

    Related:

    NFL Players Union Calls Foul Play Over Anthem Policy & Emmett Till Case Reopened
    'Complicated Issue': Scholars Explain NFL's Kneeling Controversy
    Nuclear Football: Trump Could Be Subpoenaed in Quarterback’s NFL Collusion Case
    Stacey Abrams Makes History in Georgia; NFL Bans Anthem Kneeling
    NFL Teams Unanimously Approve New Anthem Policy
    The Evolution of Sport: First One-Handed Player Signed to US NFL Pro Franchise
    WATCH: Ex-NFL Player Brutally Arrested After Cops Mistake Cell Phone for Gun
    NFL Fans Riot, Destroy Property; 'Killing Gaza' Documentary Discussed
    Tags:
    US National Anthem, sports, culture war, NFL Protests, Colin Kaepernick
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse