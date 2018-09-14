Explosions, Fires Burst Across Massachusetts Community - Gas Problem Suspected

Emergency response crews are responding to gas-related explosions in three separate communities in Massachusetts' Merrimack Valley region, local media reported Thursday. No injuries have yet been reported.

Police have confirmed 39 fires and say the number will grow. At least one home has been reported as being completely destroyed. Local media outlets are reporting as many as 50 separate fires. According to local newspaper the Eagle-Tribune, the fires are the result of a problem with the gas line that homes and businesses in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence are connected to.

Massachusetts State Police have told residents in all the affected communities who are served by Columbia Gas to evacuate, as the company is depressurizing its gas lines in response to the incidents.

Residents are being urged to shut off their gas lines and evacuate their homes. Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque told the Tribune that "he's never seen anything like this."

Both Andover and North Andover are currently being evacuated by officials. According to the 2010 census, Andover and North Andover had a population of 33,201 and 28,352, respectively.

​A Lawrence police officer was quoted as saying that "homes are exploding like crazy." Massachusetts State Police confirmed via Twitter that it was responding to 17 different homes for fires, explosions or investigations and released a map showing all the incidents reported.

​​"If you smell gas or you see fire or your electrical or gas equipment is acting funny, just get out of your house," Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera told local station WBZ. "The big deal is to get out of houses that smell like gas."

​​Although the area is serviced by the company Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, fellow provider National Grid for Electric is directing its crews to assist in the matter. According to WBZ, Columbia had been doing work in the area earlier on in the day.