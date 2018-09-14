Haley Claims Russia Interfered with UN Report on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has accused Russia of interfering in a UN report on the implementation of North Korea sanctions by pressuring the experts who authored it to make changes, the US Mission to the UN said in a press release on Thursday.

"In recent weeks, Russia pressured the Panel to alter its independent report, which included sanctions violations implicating Russian actors," the release said. "It is the latest example of Russia covering up cases where it has been implicated in violating Security Council resolutions related to North Korea, including by blocking UN designations of Russian and Chinese companies, individuals, and ships involved in sanctions violations."

© AP Photo / Mary Altaffer Russia Waives Objections to UN Report on North Korea

Haley is quoted in the release as saying she is disappointed that the Panel would give in to Russian pressure.

"This is a dangerous precedent and a stain on the important work of the Panel," Haley said. "We've seen the original report and we know the truth — the Panel should do the right thing and release it."

The release said the UN Panel of Experts reports are supposed to be independent in order to provide the Security Council with important details and impartial analysis on the status of sanctions against North Korea. Russian interference "damages the sanctity" of the independent panel process at the United Nations, the release added.

