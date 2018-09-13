US Plans to Pay $20Mln to Mexico to Help Country in Deporting Migrants - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to allocate $20 million in order to assist the Mexican authorities in deporting illegal migrants from Central America, the New York Times newspaper reported.

The money is expected to be taken from foreign assistance funds and used to pay for bus and plane tickets for some 17,000 illegal migrants in Mexico.

The goal of this move is to help relieve immigration flows to the United States since these migrants travel through Mexico and end up at the US border, spokeswoman for the US Department of Homeland Security Katie Waldman said, as quoted by the newspaper.

The issue of irregular migration has long been a stumbling block in Mexico's relations with the United States, with Trump having repeatedly pledged to build a wall on the southern border in order to stop illegal migration, as well as human and drug trafficking. Building the wall was one of Trump's key election promises.