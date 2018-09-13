US Plans to Pay $20Mln to Mexico to Help Country in Deporting Migrants - Reports

Donald Trump's cabinet plans to allocate $20 million to help Mexican authorities in deporting illegal migrants from Central America. A notice on the matter has already been sent to Congress, according to the New York Times newspaper.
The goal of this move is to help relieve immigration flows to the United States since these migrants travel through Mexico and end up at the US border, spokeswoman for the US Department of Homeland Security Katie Waldman said, as quoted by the newspaper.
The issue of irregular migration has long been a stumbling block in Mexico's relations with the United States, with Trump having repeatedly pledged to build a wall on the southern border in order to stop illegal migration, as well as human and drug trafficking. Building the wall was one of Trump's key election promises.
