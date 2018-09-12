Trump Signs Order to Sanction States Responsible for Election Meddling - Bolton

The document does not point out specific countries or actors, which, according to the US, might be sanctioned.

US National Security Adviser John Bolton announced that US President Donald Trump had signed a document, allowing to sanction states or actors, responsible for meddling in the country's elections. The security chief noted that the legislation was aimed to "protect the United States from foreign interference in our elections and really our political process more broadly".

"The executive order requires the Director of National Intelligence to be conducting regular assessments about potential foreign interference in the election. It asks for reports by the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security in the case of interference with an election or campaign-related infrastructure," Bolton said.

As the official noted, the sanctions will include blocking assets and limiting access to the US financial system. Bolton specified that the sanctions might be introduced, apart from the meddling itself, over distributing propaganda and spreading misinformation to a global audience.

He went on saying that the executive order describes a process whereby the Department of State and Department of Treasury would decide on appropriate sanctions to recommend and impose on countries or actors that engage in interference.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump, who was himself repeatedly accused of collusion with Moscow with the aim to win 2016 presidential race, once again urged to stop the investigation into the issue conducted by Special Counsellor Robert Meuller.

"Russian "collusion" was just an excuse by the Democrats for having lost the Election!" the president commented on the probe, which had failed to find any substantial evidence of the collusion.

“The President has absolutely demonstrated no wrongdoing whatsoever & that the Special Counsel has no evidence of any wrongdoing. In other words, it’s time to end this Witch Hunt.” @LouDobbs Russian “collusion” was just an excuse by the Democrats for having lost the Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2018

At the same time, US Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats stated that Washington saw signs that several countries including Russia, China, Iran and North Korea have either the intention or capability of interfering in future US elections.

"We have seen signs of not just Russia, but from China, and capabilities potentially from Iran and even North Korea," Coats said.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected any interference in the US 2016 presidential election, as well as meddling in other states' affairs, calling these accusations 'absurd'.