Hurricane Florence May Be Dipping South Affecting US State of Georgia - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday that Hurricane Florence may be turning slightly southward, which means it could affect the US state of Georgia.

"Hurricane Florence may now be dipping a bit south and hitting a portion of the great state of Georgia. Be ready, be prepared!" Trump said in a Twitter message.

READ MORE: Trump Under Fire as Disaster Relief Funds Reportedly Diverted to Migrant Program

Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm in North or South Carolina late Thursday or early Friday morning.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration State of Emergency Declared in Washington Ahead of Hurricane Florence

The governors of North and South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and the mayor of Washington, DC have declared states of emergency ahead of the storm.

Earlier in the day, Trump speculated that Hurricane Florence may likely become one of the strongest witnessed in decades.

He also assured that all the necessary measures were being taken by US power companies so that widespread outages could be prevented.