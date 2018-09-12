Hurricane Florence May Be Dipping South Affecting US State of Georgia - Trump

"Hurricane Florence may now be dipping a bit south and hitting a portion of the great state of Georgia. Be ready, be prepared!" Trump said in a Twitter message.
READ MORE: Trump Under Fire as Disaster Relief Funds Reportedly Diverted to Migrant Program
Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm in North or South Carolina late Thursday or early Friday morning.
Earlier in the day, Trump speculated that Hurricane Florence may likely become one of the strongest witnessed in decades.
He also assured that all the necessary measures were being taken by US power companies so that widespread outages could be prevented.
All comments
Show new comments (0)