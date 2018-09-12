Nostalgic Tributes Paid to 'God of the Race' Paul Walker on His 45th Anniversary

Tributes have been pouring in online on what would have been Paul Walker's 45th birthday. Despite being a versatile actor, he is still remembered by many as the star of the Fast and Furious franchise.

Happy Birthday to Paul Walker @RealPaulWalker who would have turned 45 today! pic.twitter.com/1MtwVo41e2 — Hot Sauce🎙️ (@hotsaucepodcast) 12 сентября 2018 г.

Bruh Paul Walker used to be my childhood idol rip 😔 pic.twitter.com/Jbctmzbf66 — 1CHiRPP (@1CHIRPP) 12 сентября 2018 г.

Remembering #PaulWalker on what would have been his 45th Birthday. #HappyBirthdayPaulWalker — Haider Ali (@RealHaiderAliZ) 12 сентября 2018 г.

Happy birthday to my childhood idol Paul Walker, I miss you pic.twitter.com/c9fYBieEHU — Jordan (@_Jordanrios23) 12 сентября 2018 г.

Paul Walker was a gifted actor, best known for starring as Brian O'Connor in the Fast and Furious franchise. Teen hits Varsity Blues (1999), She's All That (1999) and The Skulls (2000) marked the start of his rise to fame, but he has also picked up a wide range of roles in war movies and thrillers. The late star passed away at the age of 40, after a horrific car crash in Valencia, California in November 2013.