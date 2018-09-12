Register
02:22 GMT +312 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bill Clinton During the October 9 Debate between Hillary and Trump

    Ken Starr: Hillary Was Pathological Liar, ‘Enabler’ of Bill Clinton's Affairs

    © Twitter: conchienchia
    US
    Get short URL
    290

    The independent counsel whose investigation led to the impeachment of former US President Bill Clinton in 1998 has broken his silence.

    Independent counsel Ken Starr, who probed whether the 42nd president's receiving oral sex from White House intern Monica Lewinsky counted as "sexual intercourse," has released a new book that claims 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was both a "systematic enabler" of her spouse's years of cheating and was vital in helping clean up her husband's messes.

    Clinton's impeachment proceedings are approaching their 20th anniversary, which will occur in December later this year. The Senate acquitted Clinton of one perjury charge and one obstruction of justice charge in February 1999. Starr has finally revealed more information about the investigation since Hillary Clinton lost to Republican Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race, and "the Clinton era seems to be over."

    Hillary Clinton in Russia
    © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
    HillaryLovesRussia? Trump Tweets Clinton Interview Calling for ‘Strong Russia’

    According to Starr's new memoir, "Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation," Hillary Clinton decided to spin Bill Clinton's ruinous affairs as some crazy conservative conspiracy theory "to avert the nation's gaze from her husband's many crimes."

    "I was upset over Mrs. Clinton's performance, and was even considering bringing the matter before the Washington grand jury for possible indictment on perjury," Starr writes in the memoir, released Tuesday.

    While Bill Clinton was "always pleasant as he avoided answering" questions with Starr, "in the space of three hours, she [Hillary] claimed, by our count, over a hundred times that she ‘did not recall' or ‘did not remember,'" the attorney writes. "This suggested outright mendacity."

    "To be sure, human memory is notoriously fallible, but her strained performance struck us as preposterous."

    Explaining why perjury charges were never pursued against Hillary Clinton, Starr writes: "[P]roving that someone knowingly lied when they said ‘I don't recall' or ‘I don't remember' is extremely difficult, especially if that person is the first lady. What was clear was that Mrs. Clinton couldn't be bothered to make it appear as if she were telling the truth."

    Starr's book arrives at a time when Hillary Clinton and her allies have spent the better part of two years rewriting the history of why she lost to Trump in the 2016 election.

    As Sputnik reported, "Other stops on the Clinton blame train… included the ever-ominous fake news (‘We did not engage in false content… we weren't in the same category as the [Republicans]'); Facebook (‘If you look at Facebook, the vast majority of the news items posted were fake. They were connected to, as we now know, the 1,000 Russian agents… They were connected to the bots'); the DNC (‘I inherited nothing from the Democratic Party. It was bankrupt. It was on the verge of insolvency… its data was mediocre to poor') and others."

    Chelsea Clinton, left, and her mother, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton
    © AP Photo / Jason DeCrow
    'Bullsh*t': Ex-Clinton Aide Furious After Getting Thrown ‘Under the Bus’

    Starr's depiction of Bill Clinton paints a picture of a "flawed president who believed he was above the law."

    "By the end of this book, my personal account of the legacy of Bill and Hillary Clinton — a legacy of contempt — I believe most reasonable, open-minded people will agree with me," he writes.

    "Or at least they should agree with my basic proposition: that President Clinton and the first lady knowingly embarked on a continuing course of action that was contemptuous of our revered system of justice. I make this bold statement for one key reason: The basic facts are undisputed. The continuing debate is really about the conclusions that ‘We the People' choose to draw from the crystal-clear record."

    Related:

    Slick Willie's Back: Twitter Goes Nuts Over Bill Clinton Oggling Ariana Grande
    Clinton Presidential Library Declassifies Yeltsin's Decision to Pick Putin
    2 Birds, 1 Stone: Trump Economist Jabs Clinton Voters Over Obama Economic Data
    Aide to Clinton Email Whistleblower Dismisses Notion Prof. Mifsud Died
    'No Wonder She Wasn't Elected': Twitter on Clinton's 'Unpaid Internships'
    Tags:
    lies, big lies, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Ken Starr, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    'It's a Trap!'
    'It's a Trap!'
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse