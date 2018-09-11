Register
22:56 GMT +311 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    DC Indymedia reporter Luke Kuhn was served a subpoena September 5 informing him that he was “commanded” to testify before a federal grand jury. Kuhn burned a copy of the subpoena outside of the courthouse as he refused to testify.

    WATCH: Reporter Burns Subpoena in Front of Courthouse Just Before it’s Dropped

    © Alex Rubinstein
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A federal grand jury in Washington, DC, dropped its subpoena against an independent journalist minutes after he lit it on fire outside the courthouse where he was originally set to testify on Tuesday.

    DC Indymedia reporter Luke Kuhn was served a subpoena September 5 informing him that he was "commanded" to testify before a federal grand jury over footage he shot August 12 in Washington of a small group of white supremacists rallying in front of the White House as tens of thousands of counter-demonstrators protested them.

    The subpoena, which was shared with Sputnik News, ordered Kuhn to provide the grand jury with "all recorded images, audio and data of protests" during the day that he had stored on his camera. Kuhn feared that his testimony and forfeiture of his footage could be used in a criminal case against protesters who rallied against the white supremacists, who were holding a rally in commemoration of their deadly demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, the year prior.

    "I will not betray my own people," he said.

    "They wanted me to appear today on September 11, a highly prejudicial date — they didn't get it; we have a delay," Kuhn explained to reporters and activists rallying for him as he announced his resistance to the order.

    According to US law, failure to comply with a subpoena can result in imprisonment on contempt of court charges and possible fines. Nonetheless, Kuhn was resolute in his refusal. "I will not be cooperating with this if it's reissued," he said.

    "As far as I'm concerned, any investigation targeting any part of the opposition to the insane dictator [US President] Donald Trump has to be protected," Kuhn told Sputnik News. He was not informed of the nature of the questions he was to be asked, whom the federal prosecutors were investigating and seeking charges against, nor the nature of those charges.

    Kuhn highlighted that he was being targeted by the criminal justice system in an effort to criminally indict antifascist protesters, while the neo-Nazis they were opposing that day don't appear to be similarly scrutinized. "It's very obvious, cops and the Klan work hand-in-hand," he told Sputnik News, echoing a popular antifascist chant.

    Some 20 or so protesters rallied in support of Kuhn outside the courthouse where he was originally supposed to testify, with many of them wearing masks bearing his likeness. Local antifascist organizer Lacy MacAuley told reporters that they "will not be intimidated by the state" or "comply with grand juries."

    "We do not know why this individual's footage is being subpoenaed, though we may have a few theories," MacAuley said. "Anarchists and antifascists in the United States have taken a longstanding, principled position of opposing grand juries," calling the convening of the juries a "witch hunt" and a "heavy-handed, authoritarian means of controlling and terrifying a population."

    "Bringing people in for questioning and seizing people's footage as evidence, without anyone knowing why the state is doing so, is the kind of behavior we would expect from a fascist state," MacAuley concluded.

    Protesters marched through the streets for a short period before resuming the rally, chanting "DC resists grand juries."

    Outside the courthouse where Kuhn was set to testify, he announced, "This is as close as I am going to get to that grand jury room."

    As he was doing so, a courthouse worker walked up to the rally and informed the activists that they needed to leave, as they were standing on private property. However, the grounds outside the federal courthouse are federal property. Ultimately, activists were allowed to continue rallying until they decided to stop.

    Kuhn burned two copies of the subpoena he was issued. Minutes after burning the second copy, Kuhn stepped aside to take a phone call. "I just got a call from my attorney," Kuhn announced. "The subpoena has been withdrawn. They have given up. They have thrown in the towel. We have won. They have lost."

    Related:

    Counter-Protests Overwhelm 'Unite the Right 2'; FBI's Strzok Fired
    Unite The Right 2 Protest Organizer Hopes to Hold More Rallies in Washington DC
    Unite the Right 2 Heads to DC, Counter-Protesters Gear Up for White Nationalists
    Listeners Attack US Public Radio for Interviewing ‘Unite The Right' Organizer
    Trump Tries to Ease Trade War Pains & Will the Alt-Right Unite Again
    Tags:
    Charlottesville, subpoena, antifascists, Antifa, grand jury, journalist, reporter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    'It's a Trap!'
    'It's a Trap!'
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse