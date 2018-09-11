'American Defiance': Twitter Explodes Over Trump’s Speech at Flight 93 Memorial

During his speech at the site where Flight 93 crashed in 2001, Trump praised the courage of the people who managed to stop the hijackers, calling them "heroes."

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid tribute to the people aboard Flight 93 who, on September 11, 2001, fought the plane’s hijackers who planned to ram the aircraft into the US Capitol in Washington, DC, but instead ended up crashing in rural Pennsylvania.

"Flight 93 was hijacked by evil men bent on terror and conquest. Passengers and crew members began using their phones to call home. In the last 20 minutes, many placed their final calls home, whispering those eternal words, I love you. Some said the Lord’s prayer, and then they bravely charged the cockpit," Trump said as quoted by The Daily Caller, during a speech delivered at the memorial in Shanksville where the plane crashed.

The president went on to describe how the passengers "attacked the enemy" and "fought until the very end," and how they ultimately "stopped the forces of terror and defeated this wicked, horrible, evil plan."

"A piece of America’s heart is buried on these grounds, but in its place has grown a new resolve to live our lives with the same grace and courage as the heroes of Flight 93," he said.

Trump also declared that the plane crash site served as a monument to "American defiance," the media outlet added.

Twitter users displayed mixed reactions to Trump’s appearance. Some praised the president for paying tribute to the crew and passengers of the ill-fated airliner.

The ceremony at Flight 93 was beautiful, President Trump gave such a heartfelt moving speech. He also spent time with our military who waited to meet him at our airport. Thanks to the President and our First Lady. 🙏🏻🇱🇷💙 — Whiskers (@Whisker03933034) 11 сентября 2018 г.

Thank you Sir for honoring those who died in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on Flight 93. #Respect — Steve McGranahan🇺🇸 (@wsredneck) 11 сентября 2018 г.

It was a very moving ceremony! — Becky (@kriDan1) 11 сентября 2018 г.

Well said SIR — Grover Collins (@GroverCollins7) 11 сентября 2018 г.

Others, however, apparently did not believe in Trump’s sincerity and instead used the speech as an opportunity to attack him.

I’ll never understand how pundits can give high praise to trump for poorly reading a speech written by someone else and exhibiting no real compassion or empathy.

His only show of real emotion is when he gets to say —radical Islam. #flight93 #Shanksville pic.twitter.com/F8fl9OtvL9 — Barry Thomas Goldberg (@barrytgoldberg) 11 сентября 2018 г.

WTF is @realDonaldTrump reading a history book at us, verbatim what happened on #Flight93?

I completely resent this. Its literally insulting the memory of those who LITERALLY fought for this country.

U know NOTHING of true courage.

Has to MUTE you bc it pisses me off so much🖕🏾 — Stays Woke🇵🇷 (@GuidryGrl) 11 сентября 2018 г.

8:46 Flight 11 hits 1 WTC



9:03 Flight 175 hits 2 WTC



9:37 Flight 77 hits The Pentagon.



9:59 South Tower collapses



10:03 Flight 93 crashes.



10:28 North Tower collapses.



1:30 #Trump boasts of now having the tallest building in NYC.#UnfitToBePresident — A Liberal Marine (@USMCLiberal) 11 сентября 2018 г.

Every time I see Trump Speak I cringe. He's such an embarrassment. — Jerry Smith (@JerrySm10229162) 11 сентября 2018 г.

This is the so-called President arriving to memorialize those souls lost on United 93 after they gave up their lives to rush the cabin. He does not deserve to set foot in Johnston, PA. We honor those lost. We’ll just ignore @realDonaldTrump the idiot. #TrumpResign pic.twitter.com/MCglt2PL5E — greta rasmussen (@gretarasmussen) 11 сентября 2018 г.