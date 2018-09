Seventeen years ago on September 11, four US passenger planes were hijacked by suicide bombers, who directed two of the aircraft to New York's World Trade Center towers and the other two to the Pentagon and, presumably, the White House or the Capitol.

The Pentagon hosts an observance ceremony at the Pentagon Memorial on Tuesday, to commemorate the 184 people who were killed in the attack on the Department of Defense's facilities.

A moment of silence will be held at 09:37 (13:37 GMT) at the same moment when on September 11, 2001, American Flight 77, flying from Washington to Los Angeles, crashed into the Pentagon with 64 people on board.

FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE