Hurricane Florence Expected to Go Wild Again Despite Recent Weakening

"Reports from an Air Force Reserve Unit hurricane hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher gusts," the update said. "Re-strengthening is forecast to occur during the next day or so."
Mandatory evacuations start today for coastal areas of the US states of South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.
Florence is expected to make landfall somewhere along the southeastern United States, likely near the border between the Carolinas, late Thursday or early Friday.
