14:58 GMT +311 September 2018
    This photo taken on May 7, 2013 shows Russian and the US flags running up as the US Secretary of State arrives at Moscow Vnukovo Airport

    Russians in US Face Prejudice From Bosses, Friends After Butina Arrest - Reports

    US
    210

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – People from Russia and other former Soviet Union states have been facing discrimination from landlords, friends and employers in Washington D.C. amid fears that these people might be related to Russian intelligence, Politico reported.

    According to the media outlet, a sentiment which has emerged in the wake of Maria Butina’s arrest in the United States

    Though US law bans discrimination against job-seekers on the basis of their national origin, members of the Russian diaspora in the US capital have been facing rejections when applying for jobs, according to the Politico magazine’s article published on Monday.

    In this photo taken on Sunday, April 21, 2013, Maria Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization in Russia, speaks to a crowd during a rally in support of legalizing the possession of handguns in Moscow, Russia
    Butina's Lawyer Plans to Create Foundation to Support Her Release - Reports
    The magazine added, citing a cybersecurity firm executive, that companies doing sensitive work for the US government had been instructed to avoid hiring people from Russia, China and Iran, or in other words, countries designated by the US State Department as Washington’s adversaries.

    Notably, Dmitry Sivaev, an urban development specialist at the World Bank, told the outlet that his former boss had asked him not to disclose his nationality to his colleagues.

    Another Russian national, Natalia, told Politico that she had faced suspicions from her landlady who had expressed concerns that the woman went by the name Natasha, a common diminutive form of Natalia, which is also the name of a Russian spy in the US cartoon Rocky and Bullwinkle. The landlady could have been suggesting that Natasha was some kind of a spy nickname for her tenant, according to the outlet.

    Russian activist Mariia Butina was arrested Sunday, July 15 by the FBI on charges of being an unregistered agent.
    Russian Diplomats Urgently Visit Butina After Transfer to New US Jail
    Other members of the Russian community, who have spoken to Politico, cited their concerns about the emerging reluctance of their US friends, especially those close to the US government, to meet with them. The outlet noted that US nationals in Washington D.C. might face career consequences over their friendship with Russians.

    Members of the Russian diaspora have been facing skepticism in the wake of Butina’s arrest even in their private lives. For example, Russian women are often asked if they are spies by US men on social media and dating applications.

    Nick, a Russian-born US national, told Politico he had even faced suspected phishing attempts on Tinder and LinkedIn. Particularly, Nick suggested that a woman targeted him on the dating platform for intelligence-gathering purposes.

    Butina, a recent student and a highly visible political activist, was arrested in Washington, D.C. in mid-July for acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government. She has denied the charges. Butina, who faces up to 15 years in jail, is currently being held in a prison in the US city of Alexandria, Virginia.

    Russia has strongly criticized the US government for detaining Butina, and has characterized the charges against her as "clearly groundless." The Russian Foreign Ministry has called Butina's ongoing detention unacceptable.

