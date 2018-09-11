'Why Not Me?' Retired Boxer De La Hoya Mulls US Presidential Bid, Rocks Twitter

The famed American boxer believes that his presidential bid is on par with that of Kanye West. He confirmed he was putting together an exploratory team to find out whether or not a presidential run would "make sense."

Oscar De La Hoya, a retired American pro boxer, has unveiled "very serious" plans to run for US president. "I strongly feel that if a Kanye West can do it and announce and maybe tease the world that he would maybe one day wanna run for president, why not me?" he said in an interview with TMZ Sports.

He cited "many reasons" for pursuing the presidency, adding that he is in the process of gathering a team to see if such a campaign would "make sense.

"I've had literally, over the years, ever since I became a professional in boxing, I've had millions of people tell me, 'Look, why don't you represent? Why don't you stand up and have a bigger voice?' And obviously, the biggest voice you can have is being president."

The 45-year-old boxing and MMA promoter confirmed that if this team came back with good numbers, he'd launch his campaign.

The statement has sparked a discussion in the internet, with many users voicing doubts over whether a former athlete and celebrity should run for such a high post. Earlier this year, hip-hop artist Kanye West said he would consider running for president in 2024, joining other potential celebrity candidates such as Alec Baldwin, Chris Rock, and Marc Cuban.

No more! Please stop with celebrities wanting to be president! No Kanye either! We need a smart person who understands how to negotiate in this world and put America back as being the leader, the peace maker, the adult in the room! ENOUGH — Jeanette Doyle Amodio🌊 (@JeanetteAmodio) 10 сентября 2018 г.

LOL why do celebrities think that they can change the world when they know nothing about running the world or a state? I would not vote for him or Kim kardashian or Kanye. — Southerngirl49 (@Southerngirl493) 10 сентября 2018 г.

😂😂😂😂 for Mexico? That’s freakin ridiculous. Why do all these celebrities trying run for President it should be a law. That u have to have some military back ground — Yolanda (@Yoli44) 10 сентября 2018 г.

Some fired a barrage of sarcastic comments, referring to the boxer's leaked photos, in which he was seen wearing fishnet stockings and high heels.

Is he wearing this when he gets sworn in? pic.twitter.com/D9VtCE1DSS — Ryan.T (@TheRyanTShow) 10 сентября 2018 г.

Wow we may have the first transgender president!! pic.twitter.com/wxAlQQlupW — Mario Espinoza (@marioespinoza49) 11 сентября 2018 г.

Make fishnet stockings great again 🤣 — Gabe Fuentes (@Gabe_gbrfnt) 10 сентября 2018 г.

Gonna want to pick out your best lingerie for that higher office. — Lex Jurgen (@MyTerribleWords) 10 сентября 2018 г.

Others recalled his cocaine addiction, which he revealed several years ago.

Probably on coke again — Noomi's dad (@robertestradajr) 11 сентября 2018 г.

Oscar De La Hoya is a former Mexican-American boxing great, best known for having won ten titles in six different divisions during his career. He rose to nationwide fame and was nicknamed The Golden Boy after the 1992 Olympics, where he clinched the lightweight gold medal at the age of 19. In 2002, he founded Golden Boy Promotions, becoming the first Hispanic to own a national boxing promotional company.

The Golden Boy fell from grace in 2007 amid a photo scandal, in which pictures were leaked revealing the boxing champ's cross-dressing antics. He initially denied the legitimacy of the photos, but several years after he admitted to dressing up in fishnets as well as battling with alcohol and cocaine.