Register
12:03 GMT +311 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, the twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the Empire State Building in New York.

    9/11, 17 Years On: Timeline of Events in Worst Terrorist Attack on US Soil

    © AP Photo / Marty Lederhandler
    US
    Get short URL
    410

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Seventeen years ago, on September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda* (terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia) suicide bombers hijacked four passenger planes in the United States, sending two to New York's World Trade Center towers and the other two to the Pentagon and, presumably, the White House or the Capitol.

    All the airplanes, except for the last one, reached their targets. The fourth plane crashed in a field near the town of Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The number of casualties in the terrorist attacks on September 11 amounted to 2,977, including 343 firefighters, 60 policemen and foreigners from 92 countries.

    Among the nineteen terrorists who died in the attacks, there were Egyptian, Lebanese, Saudi and UAE citizens.

    READ MORE: US Renews National Emergency Declared in Response to 9/11 Attacks — Trump

    At 8:46 a.m. local time (15:45 GMT), an AA-operated Boeing 767 with 81 passengers and 11 crew members on board en route from Boston to Los Angeles crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center (WTC) in Manhattan between the 93rd and 99th floors.

    9/11 World Trade Center Attack
    CC BY 2.0 / 9/11 Photos / 9/11 WTC Photo
    Trump Prioritizes US-Saudi Ties over Justice for 9/11 Victims - Activist
    At 9:03 a.m., a United Airlines-operated Boeing 767 with 56 passengers and nine crew members en route from Boston to Los Angeles crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center between the 77th and 85th floors.

    At 9:37 a.m., an American Airlines-operated Boeing 757 with 58 passengers and six crew members on board en route from Washington to Los Angeles, crashed into the Pentagon.

    At 10:03 a.m., a UA-operated Boeing 757 with 37 passengers and seven crew members en route from Newark, New Jersey, to San Francisco crashed in a field in southwestern Pennsylvania outside Shanksville, 200 kilometers (124 miles) from Washington.

    As a result of a severe fire, the South Tower collapsed at 9:59 a.m., and the North Tower collapsed at 10:28 a.m.

    At 6:16 p.m., the 47-storey World Trade Center building located next to the WTC towers also collapsed.

    The exact amount of damage caused by the attacks is unknown. In September 2006, President George W. Bush said that the damage caused amounted to at least $500 billion.

    READ MORE: Terrorism is Principal US Weapon in Mideast Conflicts — Virginia State Senator

    On November 27, 2002, an independent commission formed to investigate the September 11 attacks (9/11 Commission) was created in the United States. On July 22, 2004, the commission issued a final report on the circumstances of the tragedy. One of the main findings of the 600-page document was the recognition that the perpetrators took advantage of "deep administrative failures" in the US government.

    Six suspects were arrested in 2002 and 2003 and spent several years in CIA prisons. In 2006, they were taken to the Guantanamo Base in Cuba.

    In February 2008, the US Defense Department charged six inmates with murder and war crimes as part of investigation of the September 11 attacks.

    Charges were brought against Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who according to the report of the 9/11 Commission was the central figure in the 9/11 attacks; native of Yemen Ramzi bin Shibh who, according to investigators, was in charge of al-Qaeda logistics in Hamburg, Germany; Mohammed Qahtani, who on September 11, 2001, was supposed to be the 20th hijacker on four US planes; nephew of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and native of Kuwait Ali Abdul Aziz Ali, and Mustafa Ahmed Havsavi and Walid bin Attash from Saudi Arabia. As was revealed in the investigation, the latter three were Khalid Sheikh Mohammed's henchmen, doing the legwork involved in preparing for the terrorist attacks that the Pakistani planned.

    Visible from space, a smoke plume rises from the Manhattan area after two planes crashed into the towers of the World Trade Center. This photo was taken of metropolitan New York City (and other parts of New York as well as New Jersey) the morning of September 11, 2001.
    © NASA. Frank Culbertson
    ‘9/11 Is Still Killing’: Nearly 10,000 Americans Have Had Cancer Due to WTC Dust
    In May 2008, the Pentagon withdrew charges against Mohammed Qahtani.

    After then-US President Barack Obama ordered to suspend the military prosecutor's office activities in Guantanamo and promised to close the institution in January 2009, the military authorities had to drop their charges. However, the ex-president's promise remains unfulfilled.

    With no support in Congress, Obama ordered to resume military trials for the Guantanamo terrorist suspects in early March 2011.

    In early April 2011, US Attorney General Eric Holder confirmed that Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other suspects will be brought not before a US civil court, but rather a special Guantanamo military commission.

    On May 31, 2011, the US Military Prosecutor's Office filed charges against five suspects, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, again accusing them of being involved in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

    On May 5, 2012, a military court formally charged five men suspected of involvement in the 9/11 attacks. They were charged with conspiracy, an attack against civilians, intentional infliction of bodily harm, murder, a violation of the laws of war, causing destruction, hijacking a plane and terrorism.

    All five defendants refused to plead guilty. In July 2014, a military court in Guantanamo ruled that the trial of one of the five accused of involvement in the terrorist attacks — Ramzi bin Shibh — should be carried out separately due to a "serious mental illness" diagnosed by US military doctors.

    In 2002, September 11 was made Patriot Day in the United States.

    In this image from video released by the CIA, Hamza bin Laden is seen as an adult at his wedding
    © AP Photo / CIA
    Osama bin Laden’s Son Marries 9/11 Hijacker’s Daughter - Reports
    Since 2009, following the approval of Act 111-13 of US General Law, this date has been referred to as the National Day of Service and Remembrance.

    On September 11, 2011, the National September 11 Memorial was opened in New York City to pay tribute to the victims of the terror attack. The memorial consists of two pools located in the footprints of the former Twin Towers with engraved names of the victims. The September 11 Museum was opened in May 2014.

    The US Federal Bureau of Investigation is facing accusations that it has constantly whitewashed Saudi Arabian connections to the 9/11 attacks in the wake a new update report on the Bureau's investigations.
    © AP Photo / Gene Boyars
    US Senators Claim 9/11 Classified Docs May Reveal Terrorists' Foreign Ties
    In November 2014, One World Trade Center, the main building of the rebuilt World Trade Center, was opened on the northwest corner of the WTC site.

    In September, 2016, the US Congress passed a law that allows victims to pursue a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia for allegedly supporting hijackers responsible for the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, as most of the terrorists involved were allegedly Saudi nationals. The first lawsuit was filed in October of the same year.

    In March, 2017, families of 9/11 victims filed a new lawsuit against Saudi Arabia for its alleged support of al-Qaeda terror group and facilitation of the terror attacks. In April, it was disclosed that over two dozens of US insurance companies filed lawsuits against two Saudi banks and companies linked to Osama bin Laden, demanding at least $4.2 billion. In August, Saudi Arabia addressed Manhattan Court to dismiss 25 claims, citing the lack of evidence of terror links.

    *al-Qaeda is a terrorist group, banned in Russia

    Related:

    The Original 9/11
    US Renews National Emergency Declared in Response to 9/11 Attacks - Trump
    ‘9/11 Is Still Killing’: Nearly 10,000 Americans Have Had Cancer Due to WTC Dust
    Tags:
    terrorism, Boeing 767, 9/11, al Qaeda, World Trade Center, Pentagon, United States, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Best of the Best: Russian Beauties Strike a Pose on World's Runways
    Best of the Best: Russian Beauties Strike a Pose on World's Runways
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse