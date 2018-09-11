US Court Rejects Bail Plea of Russia's National Extradited From Georgia - Envoy

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - A New York court has rejected a bail plea of Russian national Andrei Tyurin, who has been extradited from Georgia to the United States over alleged theft of client data, the Russian Consulate General in New York told Sputnik.

"The court hearing took place on Saturday, he was denied release on bail," the diplomatic mission’s spokesperson.

The spokesperson also noted that the Russian citizens, detained in the United States in late July of suspicion of $4.5-million fraud, have admitted partial guilt.

"A few days ago, all the suspects were transferred to a prison in New York and brought before the court at the first hearing, they partially admitted their guilt," the diplomatic mission's spokesperson noted.

According to the spokesperson, the Russian nationals were officially charged and denied release on bail.

On Friday, Tyurin appeared in a New York courtroom on charges related to his alleged participation in a global hacking campaign.