Trump Approval Rating Hits New Record Low - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen six points in the past month and has reached a new record low among independents, a CNN poll revealed on Monday.

"Overall, just 36% approve of the way the President is handling his job, down from 42% in August. Among independents, the drop has been sharper, from 47% approval last month to 31% now," the poll said.

The poll also found that a majority of Americans, 58 percent, think the senior Trump administration official who wrote the anonymous op-ed for The New York Times should identify themselves.

On Wednesday, the New York Times published the anonymous op-ed, allegedly written by a current senior Trump administration official who sharply criticized the president.

Trump also reached a new low in CNN polling for the number of people who believe he is honest and trustworthy at just 32 percent, according to the poll. The poll surveyed 1,003 adults and has a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.

