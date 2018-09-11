Butina Tried to Connect Russian FM with US Gun Rights Advocates – Reports

Butina tried to connect Lavrov with senior officials from National Riffle Association (NRA), ABC News reported, citing dozens of Butina's emails between August 2015 and November 2016.
The channel also said that its President Jim Libertore joined the team of NRA officials on a trip to Russia at the end of 2015 to explore the Russian market. His participation was purely commercial, the Outdoor Channel said.
Butina, 29, was arrested in Washington, DC in mid-July on suspicion of acting as an agent for a foreign government. She has denied the accusations. She faces up to 15 years in jail and is currently being detained at a prison in the US city of Alexandria, Virginia.
