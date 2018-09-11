Butina Tried to Connect Russian FM with US Gun Rights Advocates – Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Russian citizen Maria Butina, who the United States has accused of acting as a foreign agent for Russia, tried to organize a meeting between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US gun rights advocates, as well as develop a US television show highlighting President Vladimir Putin's love of the outdoors, media reported Monday.

Butina tried to connect Lavrov with senior officials from National Riffle Association (NRA), ABC News reported, citing dozens of Butina's emails between August 2015 and November 2016.

© AP Photo / Dana Verkouteren US Court Rules to Keep Butina in Custody Pending Trial

She also offered the Outdoor Channel to make a TV show with Putin. The channel confirmed it paid Butina $20,000 over four months in 2015 to work as an expert on Russia.

The channel also said that its President Jim Libertore joined the team of NRA officials on a trip to Russia at the end of 2015 to explore the Russian market. His participation was purely commercial, the Outdoor Channel said.

Butina, 29, was arrested in Washington, DC in mid-July on suspicion of acting as an agent for a foreign government. She has denied the accusations. She faces up to 15 years in jail and is currently being detained at a prison in the US city of Alexandria, Virginia.

