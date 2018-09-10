US Court Rules to Keep Butina in Custody Pending Trial

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A US federal judge on Monday declined Russian national Maria Butina's request to be released from jail until the time of her trial on charges of acting as an agent for a foreign government.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled that Butina must remain in jail pending trial. She also imposed a media gag order, meaning that all parties are barred from making public comments on the case.

The next hearing has been scheduled for November 13. Butina has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

Butina, 29, was arrested in Washington, DC in mid-July on suspicion of acting as an agent for a foreign government. She has denied the accusations. Now Butina, who faces up to 15 years in jail, is detained at a prison in the US city of Alexandria, Virginia.

On August 24, Butina’s lawyer Robert Driscoll asked the court to change the preventive measure for his client to house arrest. US prosecutors have warned Butina’s lawyer that they may seek a gag order if he will not stop talking about the case in the media. They accused Driscoll of multiple violations of rules by making statements to the press. The lawyer asked a judge to deny this request.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called Butina's ongoing detention unacceptable. The Russian Embassy in the United States has said that the young woman was experiencing psychological pressure in prison, including frequent nighttime checks, strip searches and denial of medical care.

