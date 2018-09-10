Register
19:50 GMT +310 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    satellite image of Hurricane Florence Sept. 2018

    US Navy Evacuates Ships, 200 Troops Activated Ahead of Hurricane Florence

    © NASA . NASA
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Florence has already gained strength to become a Category 3 hurricane but could become a Category 4 with maximum sustained winds by the time it reaches North Carolina.

    The US state of North Carolina has activated 200 members of its national guard ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence, the state's Governor Roy Cooper said in a press briefing on Monday.

    "We have 200 national guard troops that have been activated and we have many more who are there and ready to serve and to be activated when we need them," Cooper told reporters.

    In the meantime, the US Navy decided to withdraw 30 ships based in Norfolk, Virginia, ahead of the hurricane, ABC News reported on Monday, citing the military.

    In addition, authorities of states that could be in the trajectory of the hurricane have warned residents to be ready for evacuation.

    Florence has already gained strength to become a Category 3 hurricane but could become a Category 4 with maximum sustained winds of 130-156 miles per hour by the time it reaches North Carolina late Thursday night or early Friday morning, Cooper said.

    "Satellite data indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher gusts — a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Further strengthening is anticipated, and Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday," the National Weather Service (NWS) said in a press release on Monday.

    As of 11 a.m. EDT (3 p.m. GMT), Hurricane Florence was located about 1,240 miles (2,000 kilometers) east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, moving west at 13 mph (20 km/h), the NWS added.

    "On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas Tuesday and Wednesday and approach the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday," the release said.

    Cooper stated that he has spoken with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Brock Long and plans to speak with governors from nearby states throughout the day to coordinate efforts ahead of the storm.

    The Pentagon said 750 members of the National Guard in the US state of South Carolina have been activated, and an emergency declaration in the US state of Virginia clears the way for that state's governor to activate the National Guard if needed.

    The NWS warns of life-threating storm surges, freshwater flooding, heavy rainfall in the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic region of the United States.

    Tags:
    evacuation, hurricane, US Navy Norfolk Base, Virginia, North Carolina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Best of the Best: Russian Beauties Strike a Pose on World's Runways
    Best of the Best: Russian Beauties Strike a Pose on World's Runways
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse