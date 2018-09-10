Register
17:55 GMT +310 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner for evangelical leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Washington

    Trump 'Seriously' Mulls Disclosure of Secret Docs That May Derail "Russia Probe"

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Republicans claim the FBI unlawfully spied on Trump campaign official Carter Page based on the so-called Steele Dossier, paid for by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and fed to the FBI by a Department of Justice official Bruce Ohr.

    President Donald Trump is very close to making public documents behind the surveillance on his former campaign employee Carter Page and the Department of Justice (DOJ) official Bruce Ohr, who fed part of the Steele Dossier to the FBI, the Axios news outlet reported, citing anonymous Trump allies.

    The Republicans are reportedly pushing Trump to do so in order to undermine the basis for the ongoing investigation into alleged collusion between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. During an interview with the Daily Caller on September 4, Trump said he is "seriously" considering declassifying these documents.

    READ MORE: DOJ's Ohr Testifies FBI Is Skeptical of Veracity of Steele Dossier — Report

    The Daily Caller's source "familiar with Trump's thinking" said he was expecting Trump to release the documents last week, but now has changed his forecast to "this week or next." White House attorneys are currently studying the options available to declassify the documents, but are afraid it may be seen as obstruction to special council Mueller's investigation and lead to accusations against Trump, the media platform added.

    Republicans claim the FBI has been abusing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to spy on a member of Trump's electoral team Carter Page, who has been under surveillance since 2014 regarding allegations of being foreign agent for Moscow. The Republicans believe the Bureau used the discredited Steele Dossier to continue their surveillance.

    READ MORE: Trump Warns of Personal Involvement If FBI, DoJ Don't 'Start Doing Their Job'

    According to recent revelations, after cutting ties with Christopher Steele, the author of the notorious anti-Trump dossier, the materials from his findings were fed to the FBI by DOJ official Bruce Ohr. Ohr's wife worked as a Russia expert at Fusion GPS — a company, paid by the DNC's attorney, to collect data on Trump's alleged ties with the Russian government.

    The dossier has been labeled by Trump as "fake news," while the US intelligence community has urged to treat it with caution since it contained unverified assertions.

    Related:

    DOJ’s Ohr Testifies FBI Is Skeptical of Veracity of Steele Dossier - Report
    Trump Warns of Personal Involvement If FBI, DoJ Don't 'Start Doing Their Job'
    DOJ Employee Reportedly Behind Publication of Scandalous 'Steele Dossier'
    ‘Vicious’ Trump DOJ Ramps Up Obama-Era Tactics in Reality Winner Case
    US DoJ Reveals Names of Russians Recently Arrested on Money Laundering Charges
    Emails Show Fusion GPS Lied About 2016 Contacts With DOJ - Report
    Tags:
    classified documents, reports, Russia probe, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S. Department of Justice, Bruce Ohr, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In the Eye of the Beholder: Beauty Standards Across the Globe
    In the Eye of the Beholder: Beauty Standards Across the Globe
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse