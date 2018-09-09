Register
22:47 GMT +309 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump prepares to speak to the press before he meets with his cabinet in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on March 13, 2017, as Defense Secretary James Mattis looks on

    Woodward Book Casts Doubt on Mattis-Trump Standing - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / NICHOLAS KAMM
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In his explosive tell-all book, Watergate journalist Bob Woodward has outlined a number of controversial exchanges between the Pentagon chief and President Trump: in one of them he reportedly liked the president to “a fifth- or sixth-grader” when it comes to knowledge of the Korean Peninsula. However, the account was promptly refuted by Mattis.

    US congressmen and security experts are questioning whether Defense Secretary James Mattis can sustain a strong relationship with Trump in light of recent reports on the White House allegedly searching for his replacement.

    This coincides with the publication of Watergate journalist Bob Woodward’s explosive tell-all on Trump’s circle, in which he outlined, among other things, Mattis’ alleged disappointment with the president.

    With the much debated release just around the corner, Mattis rushed to issue a statement, calling Woodward’s brainchild the “product of rich imagination” and denying having accused the president of anything. “The contemptuous words about the President attributed to me in Woodward's book were never uttered by me or in my presence.”

     Such a strong-worded, flat-out denial couldn’t have gone unnoticed by Trump. 

    White House in Washington, DC,
    CC BY 2.0 / Jeff Turner / The Mall - Washington DC
    Who's in Charge at the White House? Bob Woodward Book Casts Doubt About Answer

    “I did appreciate his statement,” Trump said. “He didn't have to write that statement. But I did appreciate it,” the president said.

    However, the excerpts from the Pulitzer-winning journalist’s book, published earlier this week by The Guardian, have already pushed the pendulum into motion, with political figures from both ideological camps weighing in on the debate.

    “I’m worried every day, even before the book,” The Hill quoted Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) as saying, when asked if he had any concerns over the recent revelations possibly disrupting Mattis’ standing with Trump.

    Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat and ranking member of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on defense, said he’s counting on Mattis, a former Marine Corps general, to remain in his job despite the possible friction.

    “He’s a critical part, not only of our national defense but the stability of our country,” Durbin noted.

    Michael O’Hanlon, a defense expert at the Brookings Institution, in turn expressed concern that Trump might “bear a grudge,” adding he hopes Trump will either fully believe Mattis’ statement or pay little attention to Woodward’s claims of him.

    View of logo of the Ford car factory in Genk, some 100kms north east of Brussels
    © AFP 2018 / THIERRY CHARLIER
    'Just the Beginning': Trump Praises Ford Dropping Deal With China Due to Tariffs

    “But of course it takes a lot of hopefulness to offer that perspective because Trump’s not known for forgiveness or for lightheartedness or for his sense of humor,” O’Hanlon said. “And he is known for bearing a grudge, so I think you have to be worried at some level.”

    House Armed Services member Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), meanwhile, stressed the importance of the president remaining surrounded by trustworthy people, with “the best ability to give him the best advice.” “I always worry that the president’s not getting solid professional advice that put his worst tendencies in check,” he stated.

    READ MORE: Trump Admin. Reportedly Met With Venezuelans Plotting Coup Against Maduro

    The upcoming book by journalist Bob Woodward, who is known to have investigated the Watergate case — titled "Fear: Trump in the White House” — allegedly includes parts that bring up several verbal exchanges between Mattis and Trump. In one scene, Mattis is claimed to have described the head of state as having the mindset of “a fifth- or sixth-grader” with regard to the Korean Peninsula territorial issues.

    Trump Meets With Supporters in Pensilvania
    © Sputnik/ Katelyn Oaks
    Trump Reportedly 'Obsessed' With Finding Shock Op-Ed Author, Close to Doing So

    Separately, in April 2017, Woodward wrote that in wake of a chemical attack on civilians in Syria, Trump urged Mattis that the US should “f---ing kill” Syrian President Bashar Assad. Mattis reportedly didn’t contradict the president during their phone call, but immediately after hanging up he supposedly told aides that they would take a “much more measured” stance on the matter. 

    Bob Woodward’s book is set to see the light of day on September 11. It has already been lambasted by White House staffers as being nothing more than a set of "fabricated stories," while Trump called it "a con on the public" on Twitter.

     

    Related:

    Trump Suggests 'Easy Solution' for Apple to Avoid Tariffs Amid China Trade Row
    Trump Admin. Reportedly Met With Venezuelans Plotting Coup Against Maduro
    WATCH Pro-Trump Protesters Gather in Washington DC to Support 'American Values'
    Melania's Spokeswoman Fires Back as TV 'Ladies' Mock Mrs. Trump’s Accent
    Tags:
    job, relationship, book, tell-all, statement, social networks, senate, defense, aides, report, media revelations, White House, Bob Woodward, James Mattis, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In the Eye of the Beholder: Beauty Standards Across the Globe
    In the Eye of the Beholder: Beauty Standards Across the Globe
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse