Unknown Gunman Kills One Person, Injures Four in McDonald's in Alabama (VIDEO)

"Preliminarily, information has been obtained that an altercation occurred just prior to an exchange of gunfire that resulted in the injuries," police said.
The police responded to reports of a shooting at a local McDonald’s, finding the body of a 20-year-old man, who died due to gunshot wounds.
AU ALERT: Update — Police still investigating McDonald’s shooting. No indications of an active threat to the campus community. Stay vigilant; report suspicious activity. Visit https://t.co/xSddgZDTBs for more info.— AU ALERT (@AUALERT) September 9, 2018
According to officials, three victims of the shooting were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while one young man suffered serious injuries. The wounded were three men aged 16, 19 and 21, and a girl aged 17.
One person was killed as a result of the shooting, according to Auburn police chief Paul Register. @oanow pic.twitter.com/0weD4hUZ89— Emily Enfinger (@EmilyEnfinger) September 9, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)