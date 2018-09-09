Unknown Gunman Kills One Person, Injures Four in McDonald's in Alabama (VIDEO)

An incident occurred on Sunday at a McDonald's in the city of Auburn, Alabama. According to police, one person has died and four were injured following the shooting.

"Preliminarily, information has been obtained that an altercation occurred just prior to an exchange of gunfire that resulted in the injuries," police said.

The police responded to reports of a shooting at a local McDonald’s, finding the body of a 20-year-old man, who died due to gunshot wounds.

AU ALERT: Update — Police still investigating McDonald’s shooting. No indications of an active threat to the campus community. Stay vigilant; report suspicious activity. Visit https://t.co/xSddgZDTBs for more info. — AU ALERT (@AUALERT) September 9, 2018

​According to officials, three victims of the shooting were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while one young man suffered serious injuries. The wounded were three men aged 16, 19 and 21, and a girl aged 17.