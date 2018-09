The rally becomes an annual event, as it was held in September last year like other demonstrations in the Capitol, with hundreds of people gathering at the National Mall.

The second so-called "Mother of all Rallies" in support of US President Donald Trump and in "Defense of American values," is taking place in Washington DC on Saturday, September 8.

Supporters are marching through the National Mall, holding flags and banners in support of Donald Trump.

The US president earlier wrote in a post on Twitter that the country "has tremendous future potential."

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.