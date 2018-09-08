Register
09:33 GMT +308 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk (R) answers questions from Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval during the National Governors Association Summer Meeting in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S., July 15, 2017.

    Bad Day for Tesla: Executives Quit While Air Force Processing Musk Smoking Pot

    © REUTERS / Brian Snyder
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Shares of the electric carmaker dropped after a number of unfortunate for Elon Musk and his company events, including the resignation of Tesla Chief Accounting and People Officers and buzz around Musk smoking marijuana on tape.

    Tesla dropped by 6% closing on Friday on the mark $263,24 amid the investors’ fury over CEO Elon Musk public behavior since his proposed and postponed proposal for Tesla go private, which made some of the top-executive stuff deciding to leave the company, Reuters reported.

    READ MORE: High Times: WATCH Elon Musk Smoking Joint in Interview With Comedian

    Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton resigned after being a part of the company for less than a month, saying that he feels discomfort over the attention to the company and the pace of work. He is walking away from the $350,000 base salary, said he believe “strongly” that he and the company have no disagreements over Tesla’s leadership or financial reporting.

    “Since I joined Tesla on August 6th, the level of public attention placed on the company, as well as the pace within the company, have exceeded my expectations. As a result, this caused me to reconsider my future,” Morton said in Tesla filing on Friday.

    Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Chicago. The Boring Company has been selected to build a high-speed underground transportation system that it says will whisk passengers from downtown Chicago to O'Hare International Airport in mere minutes
    © AP Photo / Kiichiro Sato
    Сave Diver Says He Will Sue Elon Musk in UK, US and Thailand
    Later same day Tesla announced that Chief People Officer Gaby Toledano would not return from a leave of absence, just over a year after joining. Morton and Toledano became the last of the senior executives who left the company after the US Securities and Exchange Commission opened an inquiry into Musk’s aborted privatization plan.

    Meanwhile, on Thursday evening Tesla CEO was spotted on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, discussing the future of mankind while smoking marijuana and drinking whiskey on the rocks. Musk, who had been suspected of taking drugs before, when he tweeted in August about the Tesla share price of $420, asked if the drug was legal and took a hit caught on video.

    After the clip went viral, journalists from the Fox News and CNBC reported that the US Air Forces could cancel the security clearance for Musk, who is also a SpaceX CEO. However, Air Force spokesperson Captain Hope Cronin told the Verge that these reports are inaccurate.

    “It’s inaccurate that there is an investigation. We’ll need time to determine the facts and the appropriate process to handle the situation,” she said.

    SpaceX has an official contract with the Air Force to launch its satellites. The suspicions that its billionaire founder could be denied the security clearance came as it is written in the US Air Forces rules that military and the people with government security clearance are prohibited to smoke marijuana, the drug legal to use in the US state of California since January 1, 2018 law.

    Related:

    High Times: WATCH Elon Musk Smoking Joint in Interview With Comedian
    Сave Diver Says He Will Sue Elon Musk in UK, US and Thailand
    Elon Musk to ‘Pedo Guy': ‘I F**king Hope He Sues Me’
    Musk’s Reusable Rocket Project Based on Soviet Technologies – Roscosmos
    Elon Musk Rekindles Spat Over ‘Pedo Guy’ Remark… Again
    Tags:
    scandals, marijuana, smoking, Tesla, Tesla Motors, SpaceX, Elon Musk, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 1-7
    This Week in Pictures: September 1-7
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse