Bad Day for Tesla: Executives Quit While Air Force Processing Musk Smoking Pot

Shares of the electric carmaker dropped after a number of unfortunate for Elon Musk and his company events, including the resignation of Tesla Chief Accounting and People Officers and buzz around Musk smoking marijuana on tape.

Tesla dropped by 6% closing on Friday on the mark $263,24 amid the investors’ fury over CEO Elon Musk public behavior since his proposed and postponed proposal for Tesla go private, which made some of the top-executive stuff deciding to leave the company, Reuters reported.

Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton resigned after being a part of the company for less than a month, saying that he feels discomfort over the attention to the company and the pace of work. He is walking away from the $350,000 base salary, said he believe “strongly” that he and the company have no disagreements over Tesla’s leadership or financial reporting.

“Since I joined Tesla on August 6th, the level of public attention placed on the company, as well as the pace within the company, have exceeded my expectations. As a result, this caused me to reconsider my future,” Morton said in Tesla filing on Friday.

Later same day Tesla announced that Chief People Officer Gaby Toledano would not return from a leave of absence, just over a year after joining. Morton and Toledano became the last of the senior executives who left the company after the US Securities and Exchange Commission opened an inquiry into Musk’s aborted privatization plan.

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening Tesla CEO was spotted on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, discussing the future of mankind while smoking marijuana and drinking whiskey on the rocks. Musk, who had been suspected of taking drugs before, when he tweeted in August about the Tesla share price of $420, asked if the drug was legal and took a hit caught on video.

After the clip went viral, journalists from the Fox News and CNBC reported that the US Air Forces could cancel the security clearance for Musk, who is also a SpaceX CEO. However, Air Force spokesperson Captain Hope Cronin told the Verge that these reports are inaccurate.

“It’s inaccurate that there is an investigation. We’ll need time to determine the facts and the appropriate process to handle the situation,” she said.

SpaceX has an official contract with the Air Force to launch its satellites. The suspicions that its billionaire founder could be denied the security clearance came as it is written in the US Air Forces rules that military and the people with government security clearance are prohibited to smoke marijuana, the drug legal to use in the US state of California since January 1, 2018 law.