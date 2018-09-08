Register
05:22 GMT +308 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Liberator’s Legal Woes: 3-D Printer Gun Lawsuit Filed Against US State Dept

    'Controlling Our Culture': Printed Gun Maker Slams YouTube for His Video Removal

    © Flickr/ pixelm
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Social media company bans 46-minutes video conference announcing the sale of plastic gun blueprints following the update in its policy guidelines.

    3D-gun pioneer Cody Wilson said that YouTube had removed the fundraising video and press conference, featuring the New York Times and Associated Press reporters, the Washington Free Beacon says. "They're saying it's ‘promotion of the sale of firearms.' They removed every video I've ever made on ghost gunner and Defcad," – Wilson told the newspaper.

    READ MORE: ‘The iTunes of 3D Guns’: Printable Gun Maker Selling Plans Despite Court Ban

    "It's self-evidently an attempt at controlling our culture and people's discovery of it," Wilson said, noting that YouTube has not responded to his appeals and the company is preventing others from hearing his message.

    President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks about the economy on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump Says 'Looking Into' Issue of 3D Plastic Guns
    The removed video featured a press conference given by Wilson in August, where Wilson explains to journalists from various media outlets his reaction to a recent ruling of the federal judge against the Settlement with State Department despite admitting that such an injunction amounts to the suppressing of Wilson's First Amendment rights. The judge ruled that the right of three speech “is currently abridged, but it has not been abrogated” in this case as Wilson would still be able to share the blueprints via personal email and other meanings “without uploading them to the internet.”

    During the conference, Wilson explained that the blueprints for his gun made mostly from 3D-printed components will be available for sale online and that he will be sharing the blueprints over email, and then was answering the questions for the rest of the conference.

    Free Beacon also posted an email from YouTube Team to Wilson’s company. "As you may know, our Community Guidelines describe which content we allow—and don't allow—on YouTube," the email said, "Your video Cody Wilson—Press Conference—Defense Distributed—8-28-2018 was flagged to us for review. Upon review, we've determined that it violates our guidelines and we’ve removed it from YouTube."

    US Supreme Court Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / KAREN BLEIER
    3D-Printable Gun Inventor Pledges to Fight Design Sharing Ban in Supreme Court
    This is not the only video from the developer's playlist removed by YouTube. Wilson said that all of his videos on ghost gunner and Defcad were removed for “promotion of the sale of firearms.” Wilson’s video on fundraising, where he tried to raise $400,000 in support for the legal right to publish plastic gun blueprints available for public download was also banned.

    YouTube spokesperson, refused to be identified, reportedly said that the removal is caused by the recent updates to policy enforcement guidelines. “In March, we notified creators of planned updates around content facilitating the sale or manufacture of firearms and their accessories, giving them several months to review their accounts and remove violative content,” he said, claiming that the video included a link to DefCad.com – a website which sells the blueprints. According to a spokesperson, YouTube is no longer allows content which facilitates sales of the firearms, their manufacture or links to the websites selling firearms.

    READ MORE: Alex Jones, InfoWars Permanently Banned from Twitter, Periscope

    This is not the first time media companies trying to prevent public sales of the plastic gun blueprints. Facebook had recently banned content discussing websites hosting the same blueprints Wilson wants to publish. Amazon banned CodeIsFreeSpeech.com for web hosting and also banned a book containing the raw code for Wilson’s gun design from sale through the Amazon website.

    Related:

    Trump Says 'Looking Into' Issue of 3D Plastic Guns
    ‘The iTunes of 3D Guns’: Printable Gun Maker Selling Plans Despite Court Ban
    Dems to Introduce 3D Gun Blueprints Exporting Ban
    US Judge Extends Ban on Online Publication of 3D-Printed Gun Schematics
    3D-Printable Gun Inventor Pledges to Fight Design Sharing Ban in Supreme Court
    Tags:
    shadow banning, 3D printed guns, plastic, Free Speech, First Amendment, gun, YouTube, Cody Wilson, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 1-7
    This Week in Pictures: September 1-7
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse