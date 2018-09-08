US Recalls Envoys From 3 Central American States Over Taiwan Recognition Row

"The Department of State has called back the US Ambassador to the Dominican Republic Robin Bernstein, the US Ambassador to El Salvador Jean Manes and the US Charge d’Affaires in Panama Roxanne Cabral for consultations related to recent decisions to no longer recognize Taiwan," Nauert said on Friday.
Last month, El Salvador announced the establishment of diplomatic relations with China after breaking official ties with Taiwan, becoming the third country to do so in the past few months.
