Register
03:14 GMT +308 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This March 11, 2014 file photo shows CIA Director John O. Brennan speaking in Washington. The CIA's insistence that it did not spy on its Senate overseers collapsed July 31 with the release of a stark report by the agency's internal watchdog documenting improper computer surveillance and obstructionist behavior by CIA officers. Those internal conclusions prompted Brennan to abandon months of defiance and defense of the agency and apologize to Senate intelligence committee leaders.

    Former CIA Chief Warns of 'Looming Disaster' Inside Trump White House

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    US
    Get short URL
    641

    Former CIA Director John Brennan, who had his security clearance revoked by the Trump administration in mid August, said on NBC's "The Today Show" that he sees "all the warning signs of a looming disaster" at the White House.

    "Clearly, things are reaching a boiling point" the former director said. “What happens in the days, weeks and months ahead is going to determine just how much damage will be done to this country.”

    Brennan said that he viewed the act of an anonymous "senior official" of the administration writing an opinion piece detailing a cabal of rogue officials working to undermine the president's agenda as "certainly courageous."

    US law defines a "seditious conspiracy" as when "two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof." 

    US President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions attend the National Peace Officers Memorial Service
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Trump Says Sessions Should Investigate New York Times Op-Ed

    While the anonymous official is presumed innocent until proven guilty, he wrote in the New York Times that "there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president."

    Trump publicly wondered whether the author is guilty of treason on Twitter in the wake of the publishing of the article, then the following day at a rally in Montana said that the New York Times had committed treason. However, US law defines treason as when someone "owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere," which does not appear to apply to either the article publishers nor its author.

    Brennan previously said that Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland in July "rises to & exceeds the threshold of 'high crimes & misdemeanors.' It was nothing short of treasonous." Later, Brennan admitted to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow that he "didn't mean that he committed treason."

    But when Brennan sat down with NBC's "Today Show," he said that the media "on both the right and the left… has been rather hyperbolic."

    When revoking the former director's security clearance, Trump argued that he was using his status to make "unfounded and outrageous" claims about his presidency. Brennan's "increasingly frenzied commentary is wholly inconsistent with access to the nation’s most closely held secrets," Trump said.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 1-7
    This Week in Pictures: September 1-7
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse