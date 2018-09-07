Trump Says Tariffs Ready to Go on $267 Billion Worth of Chinese Imports

President Donald Trump also stated that the US is commencing trade negotiations with Japan.

"The $200 billion we are talking about could take place very soon depending on what happens with them. To a certain extent, it's going to be up to China. And I hate to say this, but behind that is another $267 billion ready to go on short notice if I want. That changes the equation," Trump noted speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One.

President Trump made the statement as the US is renegotiating its deals with a number of international trade partners following his election promise to reduce the trade deficit. Earlier, Trump announced a trade deal with Mexico that will substitute the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

In early July, US trade officials stressed that the country was ready to impose 10 percent tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese exports to the United States.

Cooperation With Japan

Trump stressed that he has commenced trade talks with Japan, the latest country that he has turned his attention toward, as he wants to make new deals with major partners.

"If we don't make a deal with Japan, Japan knows it's a big deal," the president told reporters.

Earlier, the US president reportedly stated that Washington's "strong" relationship with Tokyo could "end."

READ MORE: Trump: Japan Relations May Sour 'When I Tell Them How Much They Have to Pay'

Meanwhile, US imports from Japan amounted to nearly $12 billion in July, according to the Financial Times.

Alleged Collusion

Donald Trump said that he was open to sitting down with investigators probing alleged collusion between his campaign and Moscow "under certain circumstances."

"I think that if we're going to meet it's got to be a fair meeting. I don't want to be set up with a perjury trap," he noted.

US authorities have been investigating alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, as well as Moscow's purported meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, won by Trump, for months.