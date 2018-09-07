Register
16:02 GMT +307 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    First lady Melania Trump attends the 6th Federal Partners in Bullying Prevention (FPBP) Summit at Health and Human Service in Rockville, Md., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018

    'No Way': Melania Refused to Appear on TV With Trump After Leaked Tape – Reports

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    120

    In August, Donald Trump’s former communications aide and reality show star, largely known by her first name Omarosa, made headlines as she released tapes corroborating that things allegedly weren’t going smoothly in the US first couple’s relationship. Pulitzer winner Bob Woodward in turn suggests the earlier claims are not that far from reality.

    US First Lady Melania Trump reportedly declined an invitation to appear in front of the camera alongside her husband, then-presidential candidate, in wake of the release of the contentious “Access Hollywood” tape.

    “‘Not doing that,’ Melania said in her Slovenian accent, dismissively waving her hand,” according to an excerpt from a new tell-all by well-known Watergate journalist and 1973 Pulitzer Prize winner Bob Woodward, published by the Guardian. “No way. No, no, no.” 

    The infamous tape, leaked just weeks ahead of the elections, in October 2016, reveals Trump bragging about approaching and groping women without their approval, with the president noting in 2005  that he “would grab them by the p***y.” He subsequently apologized for what he called “locker room talk” and has even questioned the authenticity of the recording.

    Following the much debated release, Melania issued an official statement saying that although the choice of words was “unacceptable” and “offensive,” it “did not represent the man I know.”

    Omarosa Manigault-Newman, political aide and communications director for the Office of Public Liaison at the White House under President Donald Trump's administration, speaks at the Women's Power Luncheon of the 2017 National Action Network convention, in New York. (File)
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Ex-Trump Aide Omarosa Ready to Testify 'Anytime' to Impeach US President

    “He has the heart and mind of a leader. I hope people will accept his apology, as I have, and focus on the important issues facing our nation and the world," she stated at the time.

    The account in Woodward’s book pointing to an allegedly tense relationship between the first couple comes a short while after former White House aide Omarosa Newman’s explosive new book, in which she stated that the first lady “can’t wait to divorce” the president and uses her fashion choices, namely, outfits, to this end, to “punish” Trump.

    READ MORE: ‘N-Word' Tapes: Omarosa Says Trump Caught on Recording Using Racial Slurs

    Woodward’s freshly released book, titled "Fear: Trump in the White House," outlines the author’s chaotic vision of daily life in the White House, including personal skepticism and even insults, which prompted Trump to further lash out at it, billing Woodward’s brainchild “fiction,” which relied upon "phony sources," and "a scam." 

    “The Woodward book has already been refuted and discredited by General [Secretary of Defense] James Mattis and General [chief of staff] John Kelly,” he tweeted Tuesday.

    “Their quotes were made up frauds, a con on the public. Likewise other stories and quotes. Woodward is a Dem operative? Notice timing?”

    Related:

    Ex-Trump Aide Omarosa Ready to Testify 'Anytime' to Impeach US President
    'Vindictive' Trump Would Deport Melania If She Divorced Him - Omarosa
    New Omarosa Tapes Reveal Lara Trump Offering Her 2020 Campaign Role (VIDEO)
    Twitter Ablaze As Omarosa Reveals Ivanka Was Enraged by 'Complicit' SNL Parody
    Tags:
    revelations, media revelations, investigative reporter, journalism, book, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Bob Woodward, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top model Madalina Ghenea at the premiere of The Sisters Brothers movie at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    Most Beautiful Ladies of 75th Venice International Film Festival
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok