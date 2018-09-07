Register
01:45 GMT +307 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The New York Times

    Bipartisan Group Wants to Investigate Mutinous NYT Op-Ed, Congressman Claims

    © Flickr/ Alec Perkins
    US
    Get short URL
    110

    Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike are scrambling to consider their options for how to best address the risk of a national security crisis brought on an anonymous op-ed that stated members of the Trump administration are openly working to sabotage a democratically elected president, a Republican congressman said Thursday.

    Rep. Mark Meadows, a Trump ally and Tea Party conservative lawmaker from North Carolina, tells Politico Playbook: "We're evaluating options on how to get to the truth of what happened here, mainly in the interest of protecting national security," adding, "[W]e've had congressional Democrats reach out to our office about this as well."

    President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner for evangelical leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Trump: Anonymous NYT Op-ed From Inside the White House 'Really a Disgrace'

    "While we may disagree politically, what many of us do agree is that efforts within the White House to anonymously sabotage a duly elected president is an act of cowardice," Meadows said Thursday. The representative declined to specify the names of other Republicans or Democrats who were interested in conducting an investigation.

    On Wednesday, an anonymous "senior Trump administration official" published an op-ed in the New York Times declaring open resistance to Trump and his agenda. "I am part of the Resistance inside the Trump administration," the article's headline reads.

    "There is a quiet resistance within the administration," the op-ed states. One gem declares: "Many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of [Trump's] agenda."

    The US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC, April 28, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    The New York Times Platforms a Revolution of Indignity

    The op-ed trashed Trump for lacking first principles, amorality and possessing "anti-democratic" impulses. The article predictably enraged Trump. "TREASON?" the president tweeted shortly after it was published.

    A slew of administration officials have denied authoring the pro-resistance op-ed, including Vice President Mike Pence, CIA Director Gina Haspel and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to name a few. Of course, if the op-ed's author was willing to attach their identity to the piece, the person would not have requested anonymity from the Times in the first place.

    Two anonymous administration officials told Axios on Thursday "a lot of us [were] wishing we'd been the writer, I suspect… I hope [Trump] knows — maybe he does?— that there are dozens and dozens of us" working in opposition to the president.

    Related:

    Trump Thanks North Korea's Kim for Having 'Unwavering Faith' in US President
    'We're in Crazytown': New Book Claims Kelly Called Trump an 'Idiot'
    ‘America the Bully’: Trump Pushing Germany Toward China, Russia - Ischinger
    US Lawmakers Urge Trump's Office to Redouble Efforts to Reunite Migrant Families
    Trump to Host Meeting on 'Global Challenge' During UN General Assembly - Envoy
    Tags:
    mutiny, treason, Donald Trump, Mark Meadows, Washington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top model Madalina Ghenea at the premiere of The Sisters Brothers movie at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    Most Beautiful Ladies of 75th Venice International Film Festival
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse