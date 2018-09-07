Register
02:25 GMT +307 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cyber space

    Justice Department Charges Alleged North Korean Hacker for WannaCry, Sony Hacks

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US Department of Justice accused Park Jin Hyok of being behind some of the most significant cyber attacks in modern history as well as the 2014 assault on Sony Pictures, the WannaCry virus and the largest cyber-heist in history.

    A senior Department of Justice official said on the conference call with reporters that Park, 34 is accused of being the part of a conspiracy to hack and working for Reconnaissance General Bureau (RGB) – a North Korea military intelligence agency that believed to be in control of the country’s cyber capabilities. North Korea denied all allegations.

    READ MORE: Put Up or Shut Up: North Korea UN Envoy Demands US Prove WannaCry Claims

    “The scale and scope of the cyber-crimes alleged by the complaint is staggering and offensive to all who respect the rule of law and the cyber norms accepted by responsible nations,” claimed Assistant Attorney General John Demers.

    The charges against Park came with a 179-page complaint filed in June as President Trump addressed North Korea to fully abandon its nuclear weapons program. They were released only on Thursday, as the Treasury Department also imposed sanctions against Park and the Chosun Expo Joint Venture, a company that the Department of Justice official accused of generating revenue for North Korean military intelligence. The sanctions allow the United States to seize any of Expo Joint Venture assets in the United States and prohibit American citizens from any taking part in any transactions with them.

    "We will not allow North Korea to undermine global cybersecurity to advance its interests and generate illicit revenues in violation of our sanctions," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, adding that "the United States is committed to holding the regime accountable for its cyber attacks and other crimes and destabilizing activities."

    Hacked
    CC0
    US to Indict N Korean Hackers Allegedly Responsible For Wannacry Attack - Reports
    It is the first time that Washington says it is accusing a North Korean governmental operative of hacking-related charges. Park is said to have been educated in North Korea as a programmer, worked an operative since at least 2002 on behalf of Lab 110, or Bureau 110, one of the government’s hacking organizations, the complaint claims. It also states that he worked in the Chinese city of Dalian near the North Korean border from 2011 to 2013 before returning to North Korea in 2014 prior to the Sony attacks.

    Park and operatives, who were not named but were said to be the members of the Lazarus Group, were accused of attempting to steal $1 billion from the Bangladesh Bank in 2016, which FBI investigators called "the biggest cyber-heist in history." The DOJ also accused Park of a hack attack on Sony Pictures in 2014. The Sony documents leak was alleged to be related to the anger over the studio’s comedy film “The Interview” telling the story about an assassination attempt on Kim Jong-un. The release of thousands of Sony emails led to the resignation of Sony Pictures co-chair Amy Pascal. Lazarus Group is also said to be the one who created and spread the WannaCry 2.0 virus that affected more than 230,000 in 150 countries in 2017.

    Related:

    Reports: US to Indict N Korean Hackers Allegedly Responsible For Wannacry Attack
    Accidental WannaCry Hero Was 'Forced to Confess' - Occupy the Web
    Put Up or Shut Up: North Korea UN Envoy Demands US Prove WannaCry Claims
    'Grave Political Provocation': Pyongyang Rejects US WannaCry Attack Allegations
    Analyst Dismisses White House Claims Pyongyang Behind WannaCry
    Tags:
    WannaCry, hack attacks, hacker group, Hackers, North Korea, Department of Justice, Sony Pictures, Steven Mnuchin, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top model Madalina Ghenea at the premiere of The Sisters Brothers movie at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    Most Beautiful Ladies of 75th Venice International Film Festival
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse